Priority One Security Grows Southeast Footprint With Blue Ridge Buy

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Priority One Security, based here, has acquired Blue Ridge Security Solutions of Williamston, S.C., for undisclosed terms.

Blue Ridge Security Solutions, which also operates an office in Lenoir City, Tenn., was established more than 20 years ago as a subsidiary of Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative. The full-service security firm provides comprehensive solutions throughout the Southeast and counts among its clientele Coca-Cola, Bob Jones University Museum & Gallery, Greenville County Library and many more.

According to an announcement reported by GSA Business Report, a monitoring station is included as part of the purchase and gives Priority One Security “the opportunity to facilitate an even higher standard of customer service,” writes Priority One Security President William R. Francis. “Priority One Security is excited about the future given the added resources and quality personnel gained from Blue Ridge Security.”

Francis said more details of the transaction will be released at a later date, according to the publication.

“The acquisition of BRSS strengthens our current position in the market place and affords us the ability to further establish ourselves as a leader in the industry,” Francis wrote in the email. “Once we complete the integration of Blue Ridge Security, we will begin pursuing additional growth opportunities.”

Blue Ridge Electric President and CEO Charles E. Dalton was quoted in the email saying, “Priority One has a proven track record as a well-managed security services provider. After overtures from a number of companies nationwide, we believe this is the company that will best serve our customers.”

Priority One Security was founded in 1996 and staffs 45 employees in offices in its Greenville and Orangeburg, S.C., locations, according to its website.