PSA Security Announces Acquisition of USAV, CI Edge

WESTMINSTER, Colo — PSA Security Network announces it has acquired USAV, a team of professional audio-visual (ProAV) integrators. USAV’s affiliate CI Edge, a buying group designed to support middle market commercial technology integrators, was also acquired as part of the transaction.

USAV has 57 Integrators throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as partnerships with 19 top ProAV suppliers, and six service providers.

CI Edge was founded by USAV’s executive team in 2015 as the only buying group for small and midsized commercial integrators. CI Edge provides benefits uniquely tailored to members including buying programs that connect members directly to top technology providers, according to the company.

“We are delighted to welcome USAV and CI Edge into PSA Security Network,” says Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. “Their vendor relationships and integrator business models are right in step with what we were looking for in a partner in the AV space. With the low voltage integrator industry continuing to expand and consolidate at a rapid rate, we strongly believe that these two companies will be a perfect addition to the PSA family.”

USAV and CI Edge will continue to operate under their respective brands and the existing management team at USAV will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the AV business.

K.C. Schwarz, CEO of USAV, and Chris Whitely, founder and CFO of USAV, will join PSA’s management team.

“USAV and CI Edge were founded on the premise of providing programs that help integrators improve their overall effectiveness. Now members will benefit from PSA’s broadened platforms in new and exciting ways,” says USAV CEO K.C. Schwarz.

Chris Whitley, USAV’s founder added, “Since the beginning USAV has focused on long-term partnerships with integrators, manufacturers, and distributors. This new chapter with PSA will continue such focus and expand our collaboration efforts with their infrastructure and dedication to education and training.”

USAV will operate out of the PSA’s main corporate office.

