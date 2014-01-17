PSA Security Network Endorses Total Tech Summit

SSI logo

PSA Security Network has announced its endorsement of the fast growing Total Tech Summit, taking place Nov. 1-3, 2017 in Orlando, FL.

According to the announcement, PSA will promote the attendance of its progressive security integrator owners as hosted guests to the event. It will also contribute to the development and delivery of pre-conference workshops for both the SSI (security) and CI (commercial integration) audiences:

  • For SSI guests, the topic is “Security, IT & Cybersecurity: Challenges & Opportunities”
  • For Commercial Integrator guests, the topic is “Managed Services and Recurring Revenue from Commercial AV and Control Applications”

“PSA is excited to be working with AE Ventures and EH Media on the Total Tech Summit,” said PSA president and CEO, Bill Bozeman, in the news release.

“It’s a fabulous forum for us to educate and connect with leaders in security and commercial AV integration. We are proud to endorse this event to our integrator community in the security and AV industries and believe that as hosted attendees, they will come away with a wealth of expertise and connections to help them make real changes to their businesses.”

READ: How to Ring Up More Retail Security Sales

“PSA’s endorsement is the perfect addition to our plans for growing the SSI security element of Total Tech,” said AE Ventures president, John Galante.

“We’ll be doubling the SSI audience from 67 in 2016 to 135 in 2017 and segmenting it into two halves—one being enterprise market focused players and the other being SMB/residential market focused players. PSA provides us a point of affinity and means of delivering difference-making content for those enterprise level players.”

For more information on Summit sponsorship opportunities and hosted guest/attendee opportunities, contact Ben McGuire at [email protected]
