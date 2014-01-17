PSA Security Network Releases Education Lineup for TEC 2017

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — PSA Security Network released the education conference agenda for TEC 2017 to be held May 7-11 here at the Westin Westminster hotel.

This year’s conference, themed “Powering What’s Possible,” will focus on emerging topics and technologies in the industry including cybersecurity, recurring monthly revenue (RMR), the intersection between physical security and audio-visual (A/V) applications, in addition to providing development opportunities for industry professional across all business disciplines.

Showcasing current themes for systems integrators, conference tracks include A/V, cybersecurity, management, operations, procurement, sales and marketing and technical. Plus, TEC will host certification exams and review opportunities from leading security industry associations including:

ASIS Certified Protection Professional (CPP) review course

ASIS Physical Security Professional (PSP) review course

CompTIA Security+ training with practical emphasis on physical security

Electronic Security Networking Technician (ESNT)

SIA Certified Security Project Manager (CSPM)

SIA Security Project Management training seminar

“PSA TEC is committed to providing education sessions that address the needs of everyone who works for a security company, not just those in the management suite,” says Anthony Berticelli, director of education for PSA Security Network. “With over 100 sessions for attendees to choose from, TEC continues to be the one-stop education summit for systems integrators.”

READ NEXT: PSA Security Network Endorses Total Tech Summit

In addition to the core education line-up, TEC 2017 will also feature a special keynote presentation, “Cybersecurity Risks and Recommendations – Where Your Focus Needs to Be,” presented by Matthew Rosenquit, cybersecurity strategist for Intel Corp. Rosenquist, a renowned cyber strategist and evangelist with more than 25 years in the field of security, will discuss the top three cybersecurity risks to a business and offer recommendations on how security professionals can become part of the solution and not a victim.

“Matthew Rosenquist is one of the most outspoken advocates for cybersecurity,” says Bill Bozeman, president and CEO, PSA Security Network. “I have no doubt that his presentation will ignite security professionals from both the integrator and vendor communities to take action against these common cyber dangers.”

TEC will also feature more than 100 leading security and A/V product manufacturers at the exhibit hall, open for one day only on May 10.

Registration opens Feb. 8 for PSA Security Network owners; general registration for all industry professionals opens Feb. 15. Space is limited in select sessions so attendees are encouraged to register early.

For more information or to register, visit psatec.com.