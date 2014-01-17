Qolsys IQ Panel 2 Receives Z-Wave Plus Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif — Qolsys, a provider of security and smart home technology, announces that the IQ Panel 2 has successfully achieved Z-Wave Plus certification, FCC/IC and UL listings.

The IQ Panel 2 is an advanced home security and smart home platform with interactive services powered by Alarm.com.

The certification ensures full compliance with all federal, national and local standards and codes in both the United States and Canada.

“We’re proud to include the most up-to-date Z-Wave technology in our new product,” says SVP of Sales & Marketing Mike Hackett. “Installers will spend less time in the home configuring and managing Z-Wave networks with the robust diagnostic resources including the mesh network topology tool and remote diagnostics via Alarm.com.”

Every IQ Panel 2 includes a Z-Wave radio with the Z-Wave 500 Series chip, the S-Line RF radio supporting proprietary encrypted sensors and the Qualcomm Snapdragon SOC (System on a Chip) with LTE, WiFi, Android and built-in Access Point.

“We’re excited to see Qolsys, a leader in the smart home security space, include the latest Z-Wave technology in their new panel,” says Mitchell Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance. “Z-Wave certification ensures that products deliver interoperable, secure and robust solutions, and the addition of the IQ Panel 2 will continue to foster this mission. This innovative platform adds great value to the market, while also extending the range, power and efficiency of Z-Wave Plus.”

Certification Details

Z-Wave Plus

Z-Wave Plus is a certification program for devices taking advantage of the new 500 Series hardware platform. Z-Wave Plus certified products deliver richer feature sets; 50% longer range; 67% lower power consumption; 400% larger memory footprint and a 250% higher data rate, among other advanced capabilities. All Z-Wave Plus certified products are fully backward compatible with existing versions of Z-Wave, and fully interoperable between brands, as are all certified Z-Wave products.

UL/IC 985 (lifesafety)

These requirements cover household fire warning system control units intended to be installed in accordance with the National Fire Alarm Code, ANSI/NFPA 72, and the National Electrical Code, ANSI/NFPA 70.

UL/IC 1023 (security)

These requirements cover burglar-alarm system units intended for use in residences to protect a complete multiroom residence, one room of a residence, or one opening or area in a residence. These system units usually operate within the limits of Class 2 remote control and signal circuits as defined by Article 725 of the National Electrical Code, NFPA 70.

ULC-C1023

This is the preliminary standard for household burglar alarm system units

ULC-C1023

This is the standard for residential fire system control units

FCC/IC

The Federal Communications Commission regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. An independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress, the Commission is the federal agency responsible for implementing and enforcing America’s communications law and regulations.

