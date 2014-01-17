SSI logo

Qolsys IQ Panel 2 Receives Z-Wave Plus Certification

The certification ensures full compliance with all federal, national and local standards and codes in both the United States and Canada.



By ·


SAN JOSE, Calif — Qolsys, a provider of security and smart home technology, announces that the IQ Panel 2 has successfully achieved Z-Wave Plus certification, FCC/IC and UL listings.

The IQ Panel 2 is an advanced home security and smart home platform with interactive services powered by Alarm.com.

The certification ensures full compliance with all federal, national and local standards and codes in both the United States and Canada.

“We’re proud to include the most up-to-date Z-Wave technology in our new product,” says SVP of Sales & Marketing Mike Hackett.  “Installers will spend less time in the home configuring and managing Z-Wave networks with the robust diagnostic resources including the mesh network topology tool and remote diagnostics via Alarm.com.”

Every IQ Panel 2 includes a Z-Wave radio with the Z-Wave 500 Series chip, the S-Line RF radio supporting proprietary encrypted sensors and the Qualcomm Snapdragon SOC (System on a Chip) with LTE, WiFi, Android and built-in Access Point.

“We’re excited to see Qolsys, a leader in the smart home security space, include the latest Z-Wave technology in their new panel,” says Mitchell Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance. “Z-Wave certification ensures that products deliver interoperable, secure and robust solutions, and the addition of the IQ Panel 2 will continue to foster this mission. This innovative platform adds great value to the market, while also extending the range, power and efficiency of Z-Wave Plus.”

Certification Details

Z-Wave Plus
Z-Wave Plus is a certification program for devices taking advantage of the new 500 Series hardware platform. Z-Wave Plus certified products deliver richer feature sets; 50% longer range; 67% lower power consumption; 400% larger memory footprint and a 250% higher data rate, among other advanced capabilities. All Z-Wave Plus certified products are fully backward compatible with existing versions of Z-Wave, and fully interoperable between brands, as are all certified Z-Wave products.

UL/IC 985 (lifesafety)
These requirements cover household fire warning system control units intended to be installed in accordance with the National Fire Alarm Code, ANSI/NFPA 72, and the National Electrical Code, ANSI/NFPA 70.

UL/IC 1023 (security)
These requirements cover burglar-alarm system units intended for use in residences to protect a complete multiroom residence, one room of a residence, or one opening or area in a residence.  These system units usually operate within the limits of Class 2 remote control and signal circuits as defined by Article 725 of the National Electrical Code, NFPA 70.

ULC-C1023
This is the preliminary standard for household burglar alarm system units

ULC-C1023
This is the standard for residential fire system control units

FCC/IC
The Federal Communications Commission regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. An independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress, the Commission is the federal agency responsible for implementing and enforcing America’s communications law and regulations.

READ NEXT: Alarm.com Announces Google Home Integration
Article Topics
Access Control · Systems Integration · News · Certification · Control Panels · Qolsys · Smart Home · Z-Wave · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Control Panels, Qolsys, Smart Home, Z-Wave







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Maximum Security: Strategy on Implementing Security Management in the Cloud
Cloud security can present a paradox: companies love the flexibility and versatility of cloud security management, but are unsure if the cloud itself is secure enough to house their vitally important systems.

Trending
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
8 Security Vehicles Doing Advertising Right
Alarm.com Announces Google Home Integration
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Vivint to Pay Wyoming $100,000 in Door-to-Door Sales Settlement

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West