Rapid Response Monitoring Nears Completion of Syracuse Facility Expansion

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rapid Response Monitoring Services is making headlines in local media here as of late for its plans to add 125 jobs over the next year.

The wholesale monitoring provider is nearing completion of an expansion project of its Syracuse headquarters from 40,000 to 75,000 square feet with help from the state. Commenced in 2014, the total project cost is roughly $14.5 million, according to an announcement released April 10 by the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Empire State Development is providing the company with $2.5 million in assistance. Up to $1.2 million will come through an Upstate Revitalization Initiative grant. Up to $1.3 million was awarded through the Excelsior tax credit program in return for job creation commitments.

“The expansion of Rapid Response is a testament to the Governor’s forward-thinking economic strategy,” says Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky. “New York State is actively incentivizing growth and the result is companies like Rapid Response choosing to expand their operations and create good-paying jobs in Central New York.”

Rapid Response is investing nearly $8 million to construct a new 41,000 square-foot mixed-use building near its headquarters. The first two floors of the building will be dedicated to commercial space and the third story will be residential, according to the announcement.

“We are incredibly grateful to Gov. Cuomo and to the State of New York for all of the support which has helped us to expand our business and invest even further in the Syracuse community,” says Rapid Response CFO David Pida. “We are looking forward to continuing to thrive right here in Central New York by offering solid job opportunities as our business continues to grow.”

The firm has said it plans to hold a summer hiring event once the expansion project is complete.

Rapid Response currently employs about 574 people, including 499 in Syracuse and 75 people at its facility in Corona, Calif., which it opened in early 2015.

You can view a short news report about the expansion project from WSYR-TV here.