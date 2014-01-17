SSI logo

Razberi Signs Distribution Agreement With ScanSource

Installing security contractors will now have access to Razberi ServerSwitchIQ video surveillance appliances at ScanSource’s North American locations.



By ·


AUSTIN, Texas — Razberi Technologies has signed a new partner agreement with ScanSource Networking and Security, a wholesale distributor of technology products and solutions. ScanSource resellers in North America will now have access to Razberi ServerSwitchIQ video surveillance appliances.

“ScanSource sells to many high-end security integrators that comprise Razberi’s customer base, making this a strategic partnership for us,” says Tom Galvin, CEO, Razberi. “They were extremely detailed and technical in their evaluation of our appliances. This ensures that their reseller customers have the option of a purpose-built, high-quality video surveillance system for end users as a key alternative to general-purpose network switches and servers.”

ICYMI: ASIS 2016: Razberi Wants to Be an Alternative to ‘Beefier Servers’

Razberi ServerSwitchIQ is a complete line of all-in-one, scalable appliances that combine a managed PoE switch, server, storage and intelligence, as well as health monitoring and cybersecurity features. Customers deploy Razberi appliances in a distributed architecture near the edge of the network.

“With Razberi’s solutions, ScanSource can offer our resellers an appliance that is engineered for video surveillance, offers automated cybersecurity protections and deploys easily to reduce bandwidth impacts on the network,” says Tracey Boucher, vice president of merchandising, ScanSource Networking and Security. “These solutions enable resellers to continue to meet the demands of their end users who are looking to implement video surveillance solutions. The product is also certified to work with many of the video management systems and cameras on our line card.”

Security integrators and enterprises deploy Razberi solutions in industries including energy, finance, retail, government and more.
Article Topics
Business Management · Video Surveillance · News · Networking & Cables · Razberi Technologies · ScanSource · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Networking & Cables, ScanSource







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales & Integration Access Control EBook
This latest Security Sales & Integration Access Control eBook has the most current market technology, statistics, tips and more.


Trending
The 30 Top Technology Innovations of 2016
Last Call for SSI 2017 SAMMY Awards Entries!
Smart Home Security Demand to Rise This Holiday Season
These are the Most Dangerous States to Live in the U.S.
2016 Residential Market Report: Smart Money’s on More Interactive Controls
SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Leveraging IoT With Video Cameras for Security Dealers to Recognize New Revenue Streams

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane