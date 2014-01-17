Razberi Signs Distribution Agreement With ScanSource

AUSTIN, Texas — Razberi Technologies has signed a new partner agreement with ScanSource Networking and Security, a wholesale distributor of technology products and solutions. ScanSource resellers in North America will now have access to Razberi ServerSwitchIQ video surveillance appliances.

“ScanSource sells to many high-end security integrators that comprise Razberi’s customer base, making this a strategic partnership for us,” says Tom Galvin, CEO, Razberi. “They were extremely detailed and technical in their evaluation of our appliances. This ensures that their reseller customers have the option of a purpose-built, high-quality video surveillance system for end users as a key alternative to general-purpose network switches and servers.”

Razberi ServerSwitchIQ is a complete line of all-in-one, scalable appliances that combine a managed PoE switch, server, storage and intelligence, as well as health monitoring and cybersecurity features. Customers deploy Razberi appliances in a distributed architecture near the edge of the network.

“With Razberi’s solutions, ScanSource can offer our resellers an appliance that is engineered for video surveillance, offers automated cybersecurity protections and deploys easily to reduce bandwidth impacts on the network,” says Tracey Boucher, vice president of merchandising, ScanSource Networking and Security. “These solutions enable resellers to continue to meet the demands of their end users who are looking to implement video surveillance solutions. The product is also certified to work with many of the video management systems and cameras on our line card.”

Security integrators and enterprises deploy Razberi solutions in industries including energy, finance, retail, government and more.