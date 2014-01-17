Real-Time, Intelligible Communication



For any Security integrator, helping to keep their clients’ most valuable asset, their people safe is a top priority. Human-threat, fire- and weather-related emergencies are an unfortunate reality. Being able to communicate efficiently and intelligibly with occupants, first responders, and others who may potentially be affected is critical. One way to accomplish directing occupants to safety is through an effective communication system which may be tied to the fire alarm system.

Expanding Mass Notification Emergency Communication systems beyond just the fire alarm was driven by a number of fatal events such as the Khobar Towers bombing in 1996 and the Virginia Tech incident in 2007. The National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code (NFPA72) defines an emergency communications system as “a system for the protection of life by indicating the existence of an emergency situation and communicating information necessary to facilitate an appropriate response and action.” As you are most likely aware, the code has evolved in the 2010, 2013 and even in last year’s 2016 version, to specifically call out signaling and emergency communication systems.

Lencore’s n.FORM™ Mass notification system works in conjunction with the fire alarm for a clear, intelligible signal. Emergency communication devices such as speakers, digital signage, texts, emails, tweets, strobes, loud voice and more flow through open-platform protocols to work within designed safety plans, tying multiple vendor partners together and delivering a cohesive and comprehensive solution. Covering over 6 million square feet per system, n.FORM™ works with the fire alarm or provides an independent communication platform to connect multiple buildings worldwide.

Flexibility, Power, Efficiency and Intelligibility.

Working together to make the workplace safer.

Click here to learn more.



