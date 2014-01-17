SSI logo
C O N T E N T   F R O M   O U R   S P O N S O R

Real-Time, Intelligible Communication

Lencore’s n.FORM™ Mass notification system works in conjunction with the fire alarm for a clear, intelligible signal.





For any Security integrator, helping to keep their clients’ most valuable asset, their people safe is a top priority. Human-threat, fire- and weather-related emergencies are an unfortunate reality. Being able to communicate efficiently and intelligibly with occupants, first responders, and others who may potentially be affected is critical. One way to accomplish directing occupants to safety is through an effective communication system which may be tied to the fire alarm system.

Expanding Mass Notification Emergency Communication systems beyond just the fire alarm was driven by a number of fatal events such as the Khobar Towers bombing in 1996 and the Virginia Tech incident in 2007. The National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code (NFPA72) defines an emergency communications system as “a system for the protection of life by indicating the existence of an emergency situation and communicating information necessary to facilitate an appropriate response and action.” As you are most likely aware, the code has evolved in the 2010, 2013 and even in last year’s 2016 version, to specifically call out signaling and emergency communication systems.

Lencore’s n.FORM™ Mass notification system works in conjunction with the fire alarm for a clear, intelligible signal. Emergency communication devices such as speakers, digital signage, texts, emails, tweets, strobes, loud voice and more flow through open-platform protocols to work within designed safety plans, tying multiple vendor partners together and delivering a cohesive and comprehensive solution. Covering over 6 million square feet per system, n.FORM™ works with the fire alarm or provides an independent communication platform to connect multiple buildings worldwide.

Flexibility, Power, Efficiency and Intelligibility.

Working together to make the workplace safer.

Click here to learn more.


lencore native ad logo
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Fire/Life Safety · Intrusion · News · Products · Contributed Content · Emergency Management · Emergency Operations · Lencore · Mass Notification · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Emergency Management, Emergency Operations







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
Advertising Firm Deploys Smart Digital Billboards Using Milestone VMS, Worknet Analytics
Analyzing the Smart Home Market at CES 2017
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane