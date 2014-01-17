SSI logo

Red Hawk Fire & Security Acquires to Expand Reach in Florida

Integrated Systems of Florida is known for its “strong, well respected team,” says Red Hawk CEO and President Michael McWilliams.

Red Hawk serves a commercial client base nationally in the government, financial services, health care and education markets.


BOCA RATON, Fla. — Red Hawk Fire & Security, based here, has acquired Integrated Systems of Florida (ISOF), expanding its geographic footprint and strengthening its existing fire/life-safety and integrated security services operations in Central and North Florida.

Terms of the transaction were not been disclosed.

ISOF operates sales and service offices in Tampa, where it is headquartered, and Tallahassee. The systems integration company has a 15-year track record of serving a commercial customer base in health care, hospitality, government, houses of worship and educational institutions.

In the last few years, Red Hawk became familiar with the ISOF brand and its reputation for having a “strong, well respected team,” says Red Hawk CEO and President Michael McWilliams.

“This important addition solidifies Red Hawk as our customers’ preferred choice for all their fire, life-safety and security services by deepening our capabilities and expanding our reach,” McWilliams says “The talent and expertise ISOF brings to Red Hawk, along with expanding our coverage into the Florida markets we do not currently serve, will fuel Red Hawk’s continued growth and commitment to become the premier services provider for all of our customers.”

ISOF President Walter Wiseman says aligning with one of the top independent integrators in the industry will add significant value to customers.

“Red Hawk is large enough to bring needed resources and expertise to bear for the complex or sophisticated customer projects, yet nimble and flexible enough to deliver local knowledge that complements and enhances the services we offer to clients,” Wiseman says.

Red Hawk serves a commercial client base nationally in the government, financial services, health care and education markets. The integration firm was formed in 2012 following the acquisition by a Comvest Partners-sponsored private investment fund of the U.S. fire and security operations of United Technologies Corp.
