SSI logo

Red Hawk Fire & Security Expands Mid-Atlantic Footprint With ATS Buy

The purchase of Alarm Tech Solutions marks Red Hawk’s second acquisition in as many weeks.



By ·


BOCA RATON, Fla. — Red Hawk Fire & Security has acquired Alarm Tech Solutions (ATS), a fire and life-safety integrator in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. areas, for undisclosed terms. 

Industry veterans and brothers Marty and Jeff Smith founded ATS in 1996 to service clients in commercial properties, health-care facilities, defense contractors, military, educational institutions, office buildings and multifamily residences.

“The purchase of ATS is an important move by Red Hawk in the Mid-Atlantic region as we continue transforming our organization into the preferred choice of our customers for all their fire, life-safety and security services,” says Red Hawk President and CEO Michael McWilliams. “The ATS name is associated with technical excellence and expertise in the region. For that reason, we intend to continue to operate the ATS business under the ATS name for at least the next twelve months.”

ATS President and CEO Marty Smith will lead Red Hawk’s Mid-Atlantic region to help develop all operations in the region.

READ NEXT: Red Hawk Fire & Security Acquires to Expand Reach in Florida

“Joining forces with Red Hawk Fire & Security will truly strengthen and extend our expertise and capabilities in the region while also helping build upon the strong customer relationships we’ve established in the region over the years,” Smith says.

Red Hawk serves a commercial client base nationally in the government, financial services, health care and education markets. The integration firm was formed in 2012 following the acquisition by a Comvest Partners-sponsored private investment fund of the U.S. fire and security operations of United Technologies Corp.
Article Topics
Business Management · Fire/Life Safety · News · Mergers & Acquisitions · Red Hawk Fire & Security · Systems Integrators · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Red Hawk Fire & Security, Systems Integrators







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
Advertising Firm Deploys Smart Digital Billboards Using Milestone VMS, Worknet Analytics
Analyzing the Smart Home Market at CES 2017
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane