Red Hawk Fire & Security Expands Mid-Atlantic Footprint With ATS Buy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Red Hawk Fire & Security has acquired Alarm Tech Solutions (ATS), a fire and life-safety integrator in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. areas, for undisclosed terms.

Industry veterans and brothers Marty and Jeff Smith founded ATS in 1996 to service clients in commercial properties, health-care facilities, defense contractors, military, educational institutions, office buildings and multifamily residences.

“The purchase of ATS is an important move by Red Hawk in the Mid-Atlantic region as we continue transforming our organization into the preferred choice of our customers for all their fire, life-safety and security services,” says Red Hawk President and CEO Michael McWilliams. “The ATS name is associated with technical excellence and expertise in the region. For that reason, we intend to continue to operate the ATS business under the ATS name for at least the next twelve months.”

ATS President and CEO Marty Smith will lead Red Hawk’s Mid-Atlantic region to help develop all operations in the region.

“Joining forces with Red Hawk Fire & Security will truly strengthen and extend our expertise and capabilities in the region while also helping build upon the strong customer relationships we’ve established in the region over the years,” Smith says.

Red Hawk serves a commercial client base nationally in the government, financial services, health care and education markets. The integration firm was formed in 2012 following the acquisition by a Comvest Partners-sponsored private investment fund of the U.S. fire and security operations of United Technologies Corp.