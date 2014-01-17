Registration Opens for Electronic Security Expo

NASHVILLE — The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) has opened registration for its 2017 event, being held June 13-16 in Nashville, TN.

ESX describes the event as being big enough to offer diverse product sets and intimate enough to allow for concrete business conversations to be had.

ESX 2017 will offer education, networking and an expo featuring the latest in products serving the $350 billion plus security market.

“I can say with certainty, that ESX is still the very best event for joining real conversations and for sparking real business relationships,” says George De Marco, ESX chairman. “Each year, I watch professionals who are truly passionate about what they do — hone their business skills, become more tech savvy and develop their networks.”

For those who register early, ESX is offering its premium registration for $199.

ESX 2017 Registration.