SSI logo

Registration Opens for Electronic Security Expo

The event is being held June 13-16 in Nashville, TN.



By ·


NASHVILLE — The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) has opened registration for its 2017 event, being held June 13-16 in Nashville, TN.

ESX describes the event as being big enough to offer diverse product sets and intimate enough to allow for concrete business conversations to be had.

ESX 2017 will offer education, networking and an expo featuring the latest in products serving the $350 billion plus security market.

“I can say with certainty, that ESX is still the very best event for joining real conversations and for sparking real business relationships,” says George De Marco, ESX chairman. “Each year, I watch professionals who are truly passionate about what they do — hone their business skills, become more tech savvy and develop their networks.”

For those who register early, ESX is offering its premium registration for $199.

ESX 2017 Registration.

 
Article Topics
Other · Trade Shows and Events · News · ESX · Events · Trade Shows · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ESX, Trade Shows







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane