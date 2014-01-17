SSI logo

New Report Reveals the Safest and Most Dangerous States in the U.S.

WalletHub's 2017 report compared the 50 states across 37 key safety indicators to determine which are the safest.



A new report by WalletHub reveals the safest and most dangerous states in America.

The website says analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories: personal & residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

The data was evaluated using 37 relevant metrics, each one graded on a 100-point scale. You can view the full details of the report and metrics on WalletHub’s website.

The Safest States in America

Data shows that if you want to live in the safest part of the country, pack up your bags and head northeast. Every state in New England made the top 10. Here are the top 10 safest states:

  1. Vermont
  2. Maine
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Minnesota
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Washington
  7. Connecticut
  8. Rhode Island
  9. Utah
  10. Hawaii

The Most Dangerous States in America

Inversely, the most dangerous states in the country are located in the south. South Dakota and Montana are the only states at the bottom of the list that aren’t located in the southern portion of the country. The top 10 most dangerous states are:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Louisiana
  3. Oklahoma
  4. South Carolina
  5. Missouri
  6. Arkansas
  7. Montana
  8. South Dakota
  9. Florida
  10. Texas

Click here for a slideshow comparing statistics such as assaults per capita and vehicle fatalities between the best and worst states.

Security dealers and integrators, does this data correlate with your home state? Let us know in the comments!
