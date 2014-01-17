New Report Reveals the Safest and Most Dangerous States in the U.S.

A new report by WalletHub reveals the safest and most dangerous states in America.

The website says analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories: personal & residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

The data was evaluated using 37 relevant metrics, each one graded on a 100-point scale. You can view the full details of the report and metrics on WalletHub’s website.

The Safest States in America

Data shows that if you want to live in the safest part of the country, pack up your bags and head northeast. Every state in New England made the top 10. Here are the top 10 safest states:

Vermont Maine Massachusetts Minnesota New Hampshire Washington Connecticut Rhode Island Utah Hawaii

The Most Dangerous States in America

Inversely, the most dangerous states in the country are located in the south. South Dakota and Montana are the only states at the bottom of the list that aren’t located in the southern portion of the country. The top 10 most dangerous states are:

Mississippi Louisiana Oklahoma South Carolina Missouri Arkansas Montana South Dakota Florida Texas

Security dealers and integrators, does this data correlate with your home state? Let us know in the comments!