Resolution Products to Showcase Helix Platform at ISC West

LAS VEGAS — Resolution Products, a provider of wireless technologies for the professional security market and related connected home space, will exhibit its wares in booth 22067 during ISC West 2017. Below, Dave Mayne, vice president of marketing, offers details about the company’s flagship product, the Helix security and automation platform.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?

ISC West 2017 is focused on partnerships, specifically partners who have leveraged the power of our Helix platform. Helix is a platform, not a product. It has been designed to address the demands of multiple markets, and help security dealers remain relevant in a dynamic and changing connected home market.

What makes Helix a platform?

Every Helix is network connected. That allows every Helix to not only deliver interactive services over IP connections — in addition to cellular — but it can also talk to any other device that is on that network. This capability makes Helix one of the most partner-ready platforms on the market. It just so happens many other devices in the security industry we would want to talk to are also network connected. For example, most NVRs sold today are network connected. Helix can now directly feed and/or be controlled by an NVR. Most cameras sold today are network connected. Most home automation platforms are network connected.

Helix is modular, and has been designed to expose all sensors and peripherals over the Ethernet port — both to the cloud and to any local partners — in a very consistent fashion. The modular aspects allow us to easily adopt new technologies as they become market relevant, and to leverage new communication technologies quickly and easily to bring value to our customers.

Based on these capabilities, we are promoting four Helix partners in our booth at ISC. They include Securenet Technologies which provides interactive security and home automation features for the Helix platform. ipDatatel which provides interactive security services and central station reporting for the Helix platform. Clare Controls which offers CEDIA grade home automation services including media distribution, lighting control and integrated video into a flexible and configurable application. And LTS, which not only is selling Helix through its distribution network, but has also integrated Helix with its NVR platform allowing Helix sensors to trigger video events in their platform.

In addition to our exciting new partners, Resolution will be launching the HeliTouch 7-inch touchscreen for the Helix platform, which communicates over a Helix dedicated, battery-backed Wi-Fi connection to the security platform.

What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?

Resolution recently launched the Trident sensor which provides detection of high temperature, low temperature and leak detection all in an easy to install “puck style” housing. Trident has unmatched RF performance due to its unique antenna design, and includes an ability to secure easily secure the device to the baseboard of a wall if desired. Water damage is one of the most costly claims to the insurance industry, so Trident allows our dealers to maximize consumer value with their offerings.

We are also launching Helix Two-Way Voice, adding audio verification capabilities to the innovative hub security platform.

What else is new or noteworthy about the company for 2017?

The Helix platform was a focal point of both the ZigBee and Thread booths during CES 2017. Resolution designed a ZigBee/Thread daughter card for Helix allowing the platform to control seven different home automation devices as part of the ZigBee dotdot over Thread demonstration during CES. This is an example of how Resolution is helping drive the convergence between the security and IoT markets.

What is your company’s overall value proposition to installing security dealers/integrators? Why should they do business with you?

Resolution Products is an innovative platform provider to the security industry. We don’t focus on products that mimic what other manufactures do in the industry; we focus on solving problems communicated to us by professional security service providers. Our goals are to reduce account creation costs, reduce attrition and maximize recurring revenue for the industry. These goals help our dealers remain competitive and grow.

We focus on quality and performance, backing our products with a five-year warranty.

There are many companies that will supply dealers with products. We believe Resolution aims to partner with our customers rather than simply selling them products. We listen. We innovate. We deliver.

What do you see as some of the top opportunities in the marketplace right now?

We believe there will be continued integration between various security sub-systems in the coming years. Historically video solutions, access control and intrusion platforms all operated independently. In the coming years, these systems will be more tightly integrated, leveraging IP networking solutions as the backbone for this integration. This is one of the reasons we designed Helix to be network ready. This integration will simplify operation of the platform and drive greater value to consumers of security services.

In addition, video will continue to take an increasingly important role in security offerings, even in residential markets. We will see an increase in where video is deployed, i.e. doorbell cameras, and how it is utilized to determine both intrusion detection and response processes.

Anything else you would like to add?

Trade shows are much more than a place to see new products. They are a place to listen! The Resolution team is eager to meet with security dealers to learn what is keeping them awake at night. Innovation starts with listening.