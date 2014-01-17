Rethink Video Security

From 720p and 1080p to 4K and beyond, it’s the level of image detail—or pixel race—that has driven the video security business for the past several years. Today, the real issues concern managing increased video data and, more importantly, making this data relevant, and therefore valuable, for various security and non-security applications. The logical next-step for security is to enable users to interpret the data and repurpose it. Interpreting video data directly at the source can substantially improve levels of security and provide clear business advantages.

Despite the huge amounts of video data collected, statistics show that only 10 percent of data is ever used—even though the rest could be relevant to the organization—and most loses its value within seconds of being generated. Why use such a limited amount of data? Users are mainly focused on delivering the right information in case of an emergency or providing the correct evidence after a criminal act. While the remaining video data may not be essential for security purposes, it could offer valuable insights to departments outside the security organization.

The fact is, a new video security system can be a large investment. Together with the service, maintenance and management costs associated with it, most video systems are currently considered overhead. The future is to use the hidden potential to achieve 100 percent utilization of video security data—allowing this data to do far more for businesses than security alone. Not only can analytics detect threats and alert to security breaches, it can also be used to help enforce health and safety regulations, analyze behavior in retail stores, and much more.

How is this possible? Video analytics helps organizations make sense of video data and to re-purpose it for a business advantage. Cameras with built-in video analytics can interpret data directly at the source and re-assign it to help users make smarter business decisions. This includes monitoring presence to reduce utility bills, identifying patterns in customer activity to improve sales by recognizing hot spots in retail environments, and distinguishing road blocks to optimize shop layout and increase customer satisfaction. The possibilities and potential within and beyond security are unlimited.

As with the quality of images that we see, the quality and reliability of video analytics has improved tremendously in the last decade, and these improvements are making analytics a more sought after feature of surveillance systems. Bosch is the first company with a fully intelligent portfolio, offering video analytics as standard with the IP 4000 cameras and above. This portfolio goes beyond the highest security demands of today and opens up the exciting world of video analytics, revolutionizing how video data will be used in the future.

By giving businesses information that goes beyond conventional security applications, users can make smarter decisions, reduce costs, increase efficiency and improve sales. Integrators can also deliver systems that provide a return on investment that can be measured through tangible business results.

