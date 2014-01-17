SSI logo

RTI Announces Integration With Mobotix Door Station

A new driver allows for the control and monitoring of Mobotix T25 IP video door stations directly from RTI interfaces.



By ·


SHAKOPEE, Minn.— RTI, a control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, announced the availability of a two-way driver for the Mobotix T25 IP video door station.

The driver was developed by Mobotix and permits two-way audio and video communication with RTI’s intercom-enabled user interfaces without requiring any downloads.

“With the integration of Mobotix, RTI dealers can incorporate the video and voice capabilities of Mobotix’s door stations into their customer’s control and automation experience,” says Mike Everett, vice president of sales and marketing, Americas, RTI. “The ability to easily see and respond to visitors at the door is a great feature to offer clients, providing them with additional security and convenience.”

The company says the new two-way driver integrates the T25’s audio via SIP-based VoIP, and video via MJPEG streaming with RTI’s video-intercom-enabled user interfaces, including the KX3, KX7, and KX10 in-wall touchpanels; CX7 countertop/under-cabinet touchpanel; and T3x remote control.

“The integration of the T25 with RTI interfaces brings together our expertise in security with RTI’s leadership in control and automation,” says Hunter Fort, national business development manager for Mobotix. “The results of the new driver are exactly what our dealers and partners are looking for — smooth integration and powerful control.”
Article Topics
Systems Integration · News · Door Controller · Integration · Mobotix · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Door Controller, Mobotix







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales & Integration Access Control EBook
This latest Security Sales & Integration Access Control eBook has the most current market technology, statistics, tips and more.


Trending
The 30 Top Technology Innovations of 2016
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
Smart Home Security Demand to Rise This Holiday Season
These are the Most Dangerous States to Live in the U.S.
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Leveraging IoT With Video Cameras for Security Dealers to Recognize New Revenue Streams

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane