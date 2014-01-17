S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control

WESTWOOD, Mass. — SSI Industry Hall of Famer John Moss is no stranger to the world of access control. Having created Software House over 35 years ago and now innovating at S2 Security, who better to give a presentation on its future?

Hosted by CGL Security at its headquarters, based here, Moss started his presentation showing the evolution of technology, starting with the first generation of “dumb” video terminals in the 1980s, to the fourth/current generation of cloud, mobile and virtualization technology.

So what exactly did Moss have to say about the future of access control? Read on to find out…

Electronic Locksets Using BLE 5

Moss expects to see Bluetooth Low Energy 5 be released towards the end of this year. The advantage of BLE 5 over Wi-Fi is it preserves battery life longer and is faster, which will be beneficial for lockdown situations. Moss expects to see great penetration of BLE 5 locksets in four to five years due to their ease of installation and speed.

Panels

Because panels with solid state drives last so long, there hasn’t been much innovation with them aside from getting faster and being built with more memory. However, this will allow for larger card populations and more complex programs to be put in them.

Biometrics

Moss believes adoption is slow because it isn’t as quick and accurate as card readers, emphasizing, “Access control is letting you in when you need to be let in.” However, he does believe it is perfect for use on phones and computers.

Networks

The biggest issue in networking is cybersecurity. Moss says cyberattacks today look more like planned military attacks than the stereotypical “guy in his bedroom in New Jersey.”

The major innovation in the network area is speed. Moss believes you will be able to do reasonable video surveillance on mobile devices with the introduction of 5G.

Unified Clients

By far the biggest takeaway of the day was the importance of moving to a unified system instead of having separate devices for access control, video surveillance, digital signage, etc.

Unified clients are a great opportunity for integrators because it gives them new capabilities to sell that they may not have offered before, such as situational awareness and digital signage. The client uses the same low voltage install as a video system, making it easy for the installer.



Click here for visual highlights of John Moss’ presentation!