S2 Security Releases Magic Monitor Version 4

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — S2 Security, a provider of IP-based access control, video management and mobile security management systems, introduces Magic Monitor version 4.

Magic Monitor provides a unified security management user experience for access control, video surveillance, forensics, digital signage and live Internet feeds, according to the company.

The latest version introduces new features including video management system (VMS) support for Milestone and exacqVision, in addition to S2 NetVR series products.

Version 4 also includes audio support for cameras, video clips and online digital content.

“Version 4 delivers a truly unified security management and situational awareness user experience,” says John Moss, CEO, S2 Security. “We also now make it possible to perform updates remotely, which provides a cost advantage for integrators and a service advantage for end users.”

Version 4 also introduces a professional license option and is generally available for S2 Security certified integrators to download on S2 Support Central.

