Scammers in Omaha Are Claiming to Be ADT

There are reports of suspicious salespeople in the metro area claiming to be with ADT Security.



OMAHA, Neb. — Several police reports have been filed after local residents said scammers who are claiming to be from ADT Security have tried gaining access into their homes.

KETV NewsWatch 7 says one victim told police two men who claimed to be with ADT Security got inside the house even after being told “no.”

“It’s kind of scary to think somebody might be casing your house to find vulnerabilities,” says Lauren Ruhe, a victimized homeowner near 48th and Decatur. “He kind of went through his whole spiel of saying, ‘You know, we’re giving discounts to new homeowners and you qualify for all this stuff, and if I could just come in… we could go through the contract,’”

Local real estate agents say these suspicious sellers are showing up all over the metro.

RELATED: ADT Braces for ‘Record Year’ of Door-Knocking Deception

“I happened to call two of my clients that have recently closed on (homes), and one of them had an ADT person at their door, and they said, ‘We already put a system in with you,’ and they said, ‘Oh you have?’ and they walked away. So very odd,” says Mari Rensch, an Omaha realtor.

This isn’t the first or even second time this year that people have been caught impersonating ADT representatives.

ADT says most sales reps make appointments and rarely go door to door, especially late at night.
