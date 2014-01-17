Schlage Announces Alexa Integration for Touchscreen Deadbolt

CARMEL, Ind. — Schlage will provide voice activation accessibility to its Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt via Amazon Alexa.

The integration will allow consumers to utilize Alexa-enabled devices, such as Amazon Echo, to lock or check the status of their door via a Wink or Samsung SmartThings hub from the convenience of a living room, bedroom or kitchen, according to the company.

“Smart home technology is all about incrementalism, whether it’s consumer adoption or brands integrating with mega-technology platforms,” says Rob Martens, futurist and vice president of strategy and partnerships at Allegion. “Schlage is committed to providing the ultimate security and convenience, and we are proud to now integrate with Alexa to provide consumers with added convenience through Alexa-enabled devices.”

The Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt is already compatible with Z-Wave, which allows homeowners to manage their home from anywhere using an internet-connected smartphone, tablet or computer.

Lock Features Inlcude:

One-touch locking functionality

Fingerprint-resistant touchscreen that ensures access code numbers won’t wear and become detectable after repeated use

A slim exterior that prevents interference with storm doors

An anti-pick shield that protects the lock against tampering

Ability to hold up to 30 unique codes that can be tailored to specific days and times for the week, allowing users to track movement in and out of the home

Offers customizable security with three unique alarm modes engineered to sense vibrations at the door and immediately alerts consumers with an audible alarm

