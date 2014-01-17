SSI logo

Sciens Building Solutions Acquires W.W. Gay Fire & Integrated Systems

The acquired company, W.W. Gay Fire & Integrated Systems, is a provider of comprehensive fire/life-safety and security services.



By ·


DETROIT — Sciens Building Solutions, a Huron Capital holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector, has acquired Jacksonville, Fla.-based W.W. Gay Fire & Integrated Systems. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

W.W. Gay is a provider of comprehensive fire detection and fire suppression systems, as well as data/security and electrical services. The company primarily serves the health care, military, government, education, commercial and industrial/utility end markets. The company has been owned and operated since 1991 by Nandu Paryani, who will continue to lead the business locally as a division of Sciens.

In 2015, Huron Capital formed Sciens in partnership with former Siemens executive, Terry Heath, to pursue a buy-and-build investment strategy in the fire detection and security services sector. Heath, who serves as CEO of Sciens, says W.W. Gay “brings tremendous capabilities to Sciens and will help us strengthen our offerings in key areas such as specialty suppression and increase our presence in important vertical markets.”

“I have known Terry Heath for many years as he is a very well-regarded executive in the fire industry,” says Paryani. “I am excited to work with him and the Huron Capital team as we look to grow W.W. Gay and the Sciens platform.”

GET THE LATEST mergers & acquisitions news here.
Article Topics
Business Management · Fire/Life Safety · News · Mergers & Acquisitions · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!








Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane