Sciens Building Solutions Acquires W.W. Gay Fire & Integrated Systems

DETROIT — Sciens Building Solutions, a Huron Capital holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector, has acquired Jacksonville, Fla.-based W.W. Gay Fire & Integrated Systems. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

W.W. Gay is a provider of comprehensive fire detection and fire suppression systems, as well as data/security and electrical services. The company primarily serves the health care, military, government, education, commercial and industrial/utility end markets. The company has been owned and operated since 1991 by Nandu Paryani, who will continue to lead the business locally as a division of Sciens.

In 2015, Huron Capital formed Sciens in partnership with former Siemens executive, Terry Heath, to pursue a buy-and-build investment strategy in the fire detection and security services sector. Heath, who serves as CEO of Sciens, says W.W. Gay “brings tremendous capabilities to Sciens and will help us strengthen our offerings in key areas such as specialty suppression and increase our presence in important vertical markets.”

“I have known Terry Heath for many years as he is a very well-regarded executive in the fire industry,” says Paryani. “I am excited to work with him and the Huron Capital team as we look to grow W.W. Gay and the Sciens platform.”

