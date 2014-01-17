SSI logo

SDC Adds Ascheman Marketing Group as New Sales Rep Firm

Ascheman Marketing Group will be representing SDC in its Midwest territories.



By ·


CAMARILLO, Calif.  — Security Door Controls (SDC) confirms the addition of Ascheman Marketing Group (AMG) to its national family of security industry sales and support centers.

AMG works with the commercial security, A/V, Datacomm and the lock and hardware markets. Their expertise includes video surveillance, access control, A/V, Datacomm and tools.

READ: SDC Product Catalog Now Available in Digital Format

“Tom and the sales reps at AMG are solid, experienced additions to our Midwest sales and service presence,” says Shane Geringer, SDC’s vice president of marketing, sales and strategic development. “Their decades of leadership in the security, systems integration and contract hardware segments increases SDC’s influence and reputation in the region.”

AMG will be representing SDC to the alarm/security industry in Territory 49 and representing SDC to the door hardware industry in Territory 10. Both territories serve Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois.

AMG offers personal service and technical assistance to architects, engineers, systems integrators, wholesalers, installers and dealers in these industries.

This past December SDC announced B&T Sales would be representing the company in Territory 38, which serves Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

READ NEXT: How to Secure Your Campus With the Latest Access Control
Article Topics
Business Management · Access Control · News · Access Control · Business · Security Door Controls · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, Security Door Controls







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Smart Home Device Adoption and Awareness on the Upswing, Report Says
Hacking Fears Are Making Consumers Skittish About Smart Home Devices

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West