SDC Adds Ascheman Marketing Group as New Sales Rep Firm

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Security Door Controls (SDC) confirms the addition of Ascheman Marketing Group (AMG) to its national family of security industry sales and support centers.

AMG works with the commercial security, A/V, Datacomm and the lock and hardware markets. Their expertise includes video surveillance, access control, A/V, Datacomm and tools.

“Tom and the sales reps at AMG are solid, experienced additions to our Midwest sales and service presence,” says Shane Geringer, SDC’s vice president of marketing, sales and strategic development. “Their decades of leadership in the security, systems integration and contract hardware segments increases SDC’s influence and reputation in the region.”

AMG will be representing SDC to the alarm/security industry in Territory 49 and representing SDC to the door hardware industry in Territory 10. Both territories serve Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois.

AMG offers personal service and technical assistance to architects, engineers, systems integrators, wholesalers, installers and dealers in these industries.

This past December SDC announced B&T Sales would be representing the company in Territory 38, which serves Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

