SDC Lifts Curtain on Redesigned Website With Increased Functionality

The website is designed to serve SDC's multiple customer segments in both the mechanical hardware and electronic access control security industries.



CAMARILLO, Calif.  — SDC has launched a redesigned website to allow users to easily search and find detailed product information, videos, photos, installation instructions, price lists and other content. The new site is optimized to display content on a variety of devices, including tablets and smartphones.

“Our expanding line of access and egress control security solutions is so comprehensive, we knew we needed to update how our information was organized and presented on the web so that users can accomplish what they need to in a few clicks — whether they’re in the office or out in the field,” says Shane Geringer, SDC’s vice president of marketing, sales, and strategic development. “We invested in a more icon-based, graphic approach and streamlined the design and navigation so no one has to struggle to find what they’re looking for.”

The website is designed to serve SDC’s multiple customer segments in both the mechanical hardware and electronic access control security industries, particularly the distributors, dealers, installers, architects and systems integrators that resell SDC solutions. SDC products are sold into new and retrofit commercial, industrial, retail, transportation, healthcare, pharmaceutical and detention facility construction projects worldwide.

“Our new look website is part of a more cohesive 2017 communications program integrated with our social media channels to ensure that all the latest news and important information affecting our sales partners is available 24/7,” Shane Geringer says. “It’s another, more efficient way to stay connected, gather invaluable feedback, and develop products and programs that solve today’s security challenges.”

In addition to providing access to hundreds of downloadable product information materials and photos, more than 50 informational and instructional videos, the new website allows users to download the the company’s latest price list and product catalog.

Also available via sdcsecurity.com is a free downloadable SDC smartphone app for quick product reference and specifications and an expanded SDC blog for the latest news and trends.
