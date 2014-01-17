SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
MVP Award Winners Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala
A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Securitas’ Byerly Seeks Security Partners Buy-In
FLIR Unveils Updated United 8.0 VMS, 3 High-Performance Cameras
Kwikset Soon to Market With Stylish, Z-Wave 500 Series-Enabled…
3M Seeks Video Expertise to Deploy its LFIS Facial Recognition…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
The winners for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards have been announced. Find out which installing security dealers took home a SAMMY Award.
View this years winners.
Presented By

Securitas’ Byerly Seeks Security Partners Buy-In

Top exec of one of the nation’s largest integrators shares plans as Diebold transition wanes.



By ·


LAS VEGAS ― Fresh off winning Security Sales & Integration ’s Integrated Installation of the Year (Large Company) award the eve of ISC West for its Wells Fargo project, Securitas Electronic Security (SES) set up shop to hold its meetings in a suite just off the show floor.

It was there, with its freshly minted award plaque greeting visitors as they entered the room, that SSI spoke with SES President and Industry Hall of Famer Tony Byerly about the company’s rebranding following its acquisition from Diebold and what the market can expect to see from one of the industry’s largest systems integrators.

Byerly said the new IT infrastructure is almost complete and once it is the Diebold name will cease to exist within the SES context.

He and SES Senior Vice President Strategy & Business Development Felix Gonzales, who was also present, spoke excitedly of the integrator’s new headquarters that will be officially opened with a big celebration April 20 in Uniontown, Ohio.

The state-of- the-art facility will not only serve as the firm’s monitoring and business operations center, but will also feature and house a product shootout laboratory, advanced technical support, service dispatch operations and plenty of back-office support.

According to Byerly, SES has forged a unique distribution partnership with ADI Global to not only provide the integrator’s products but also deliver logistics. SES is leveraging ADI’s scale and geographic footprint of more than 100 branches throughout the U.S. and Canada to speed the time products get into the field, much to the benefit of not only SES but also its customers.

Regarding how the new parent organization is treating its acquired former Diebold Electronic Security, Byerly was clearly pleased.

“Securitas has been true to their word, allowing SES to maintain its own approach and operations,” he said. “Securitas is allowing us to do what we know we need to do in order to compete in our markets but at the same time letting us tap into their vast resources and the power of the Securitas brand.”

Byerly was particularly keen on the opportunities that lay before SES as it assumes its place among what he terms the six pillars of what is now world’s largest pure-play security provider with more than 300,000 associates worldwide.

In addition to SES providing electronic security, Securitas also has business units devoted to onsite guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, fire & safety, and corporate risk management.

“The next phase is collaborating with all the other Securitas pillars. There is much appeal to being a single-source provider,” he said.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI ‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
Article Topics
Business Management · Blogs · Diebold · ISC West · Securitas Electronic Security · All Topics

About the Author
Scott Goldfine
Scott Goldfine is Editor-in-Chief and Associate Publisher of Security Sales & Integration. Well-versed in the technical and business aspects of electronic security (video surveillance, access control, systems integration, intrusion detection, fire/life safety), Goldfine is nationally recognized as an industry expert and speaker. Goldfine is involved in several security events and organizations, including the Electronic Security Association (ESA), Security Industry Association (SIA), Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC), False Alarm Reduction Association (FARA), ASIS Int'l and more. Goldfine also serves on several boards, including the SIA Marketing Committee, CSAA Marketing and Communications Committee, PSA Cybersecurity Advisory Council and Robolliance. He is a certified alarm technician, former cable-TV tech, audio company entrepreneur, and lifelong electronics and computers enthusiast. Goldfine joined Security Sales & Integration in 1998.
Contact Scott Goldfine: [email protected]
View More by Scott Goldfine

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Diebold, Securitas Electronic Security







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Video Analytics Specialist ObjectVideo
Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: UFO Caught on Camera

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West