Securitas’ Byerly Seeks Security Partners Buy-In

LAS VEGAS ― Fresh off winning Security Sales & Integration ’s Integrated Installation of the Year (Large Company) award the eve of ISC West for its Wells Fargo project, Securitas Electronic Security (SES) set up shop to hold its meetings in a suite just off the show floor.

It was there, with its freshly minted award plaque greeting visitors as they entered the room, that SSI spoke with SES President and Industry Hall of Famer Tony Byerly about the company’s rebranding following its acquisition from Diebold and what the market can expect to see from one of the industry’s largest systems integrators.

Byerly said the new IT infrastructure is almost complete and once it is the Diebold name will cease to exist within the SES context.

He and SES Senior Vice President Strategy & Business Development Felix Gonzales, who was also present, spoke excitedly of the integrator’s new headquarters that will be officially opened with a big celebration April 20 in Uniontown, Ohio.

The state-of- the-art facility will not only serve as the firm’s monitoring and business operations center, but will also feature and house a product shootout laboratory, advanced technical support, service dispatch operations and plenty of back-office support.

According to Byerly, SES has forged a unique distribution partnership with ADI Global to not only provide the integrator’s products but also deliver logistics. SES is leveraging ADI’s scale and geographic footprint of more than 100 branches throughout the U.S. and Canada to speed the time products get into the field, much to the benefit of not only SES but also its customers.

Regarding how the new parent organization is treating its acquired former Diebold Electronic Security, Byerly was clearly pleased.

“Securitas has been true to their word, allowing SES to maintain its own approach and operations,” he said. “Securitas is allowing us to do what we know we need to do in order to compete in our markets but at the same time letting us tap into their vast resources and the power of the Securitas brand.”

Byerly was particularly keen on the opportunities that lay before SES as it assumes its place among what he terms the six pillars of what is now world’s largest pure-play security provider with more than 300,000 associates worldwide.

In addition to SES providing electronic security, Securitas also has business units devoted to onsite guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, fire & safety, and corporate risk management.

“The next phase is collaborating with all the other Securitas pillars. There is much appeal to being a single-source provider,” he said.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI ‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage