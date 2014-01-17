Securitas Electronic Security Acquires to Broaden Offerings in Mexico

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Securitas Electronic Security (SES) has acquired Central de Alarmas Adler in Mexico from Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD).

Based in Monterrey, Mexico, Central de Alarmas Adler provides installation, maintenance and system integration of monitoring services, alarm panels and related devices, video surveillance, fire/life-safety systems and access control equipment.

Central de Alarmas Adler delivers services to more than 6,000 customers throughout Mexico with an extensive technical network.

In a news release, Securitas says the acquisition extends its footprint in Mexico and further strengthens its competence and knowledge within the electronic security services area.

The acquisition was completed May 1.