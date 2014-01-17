SSI logo

Securitas Electronic Security Bestows $7,200 to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Currently under construction, the National Law Enforcement Museum is a 57,000-square-foot facility located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Securitas Electronic Security presents a donation to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Pictured, l to r: Tom Nichols, vice president, service operations, SES; Terrie Ipson,, director, marketing, SES; Craig Floyd, president and CEO, NLEOMF; Jon Adler, vice chairman, NLEOMF; and James Osgood, treasurer, NLEOMF.


By ·

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Securitas Electronic Security (SES) has donated $7,200 to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund as part of a charitable element integrated into the SES tradeshow booth at the 2016 ASIS Seminar & Exhibits in Orlando, Fla.

For every visitor to the SES booth, the company pledged to donate $2 to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which is dedicated to honoring and remembering the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers in the United States. The Memorial Fund built and maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., the nation’s monument to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

“We greatly appreciate this donation and our partnership with Securitas Electronic Security. The Memorial Fund relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and corporations to carry out our work of honoring and remembering the heroes of American law enforcement,” says Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund president and CEO. “Contributions like this enable us to maintain the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial; hold the annual Candlelight Vigil and other National Police Week events; conduct research to find fallen officers ‘forgotten by time;’ conduct vital officer safety programs, and create the National Law Enforcement Museum.”

ICYMI: ASIS 2016: Securitas Electronic Security Hosts Successful Branding Bash

Currently under construction, the National Law Enforcement Museum is a 57,000-square-foot museum located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through interactive exhibits, a comprehensive collection of artifacts, extensive research resources, and educational programming.

“We are honored to contribute to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to advance their mission of telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve,” says Tony Byerly, president, SES. “We recognize that many members of the security industry have previous law enforcement experience and Securitas ES is proud to make this donation to the Memorial Fund to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of our nation’s law enforcement officers and to increase public awareness of law enforcement’s service to our country.”

The Memorial Fund also operates various programs designed to raise awareness of law enforcement service and sacrifice, promote officer safety, and reduce injuries and fatalities. On average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States every 61 hours. Since the first known line-of-duty death in 1791, more than 20,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Article Topics
Business Management · Systems Integration · News · ASIS · Securitas Electronic Security · Tony Byerly · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ASIS, Tony Byerly







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
SSI’s 2017 Security Industry Forecast
Advertising Firm Deploys Smart Digital Billboards Using Milestone VMS, Worknet Analytics
ADT Announces Integration With Amazon Alexa
Analyzing the Smart Home Market at CES 2017

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane