Securitas Electronic Security Bestows $7,200 to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Securitas Electronic Security (SES) has donated $7,200 to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund as part of a charitable element integrated into the SES tradeshow booth at the 2016 ASIS Seminar & Exhibits in Orlando, Fla.

For every visitor to the SES booth, the company pledged to donate $2 to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which is dedicated to honoring and remembering the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers in the United States. The Memorial Fund built and maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., the nation’s monument to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

“We greatly appreciate this donation and our partnership with Securitas Electronic Security. The Memorial Fund relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and corporations to carry out our work of honoring and remembering the heroes of American law enforcement,” says Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund president and CEO. “Contributions like this enable us to maintain the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial; hold the annual Candlelight Vigil and other National Police Week events; conduct research to find fallen officers ‘forgotten by time;’ conduct vital officer safety programs, and create the National Law Enforcement Museum.”

Currently under construction, the National Law Enforcement Museum is a 57,000-square-foot museum located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through interactive exhibits, a comprehensive collection of artifacts, extensive research resources, and educational programming.

“We are honored to contribute to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to advance their mission of telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve,” says Tony Byerly, president, SES. “We recognize that many members of the security industry have previous law enforcement experience and Securitas ES is proud to make this donation to the Memorial Fund to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of our nation’s law enforcement officers and to increase public awareness of law enforcement’s service to our country.”

The Memorial Fund also operates various programs designed to raise awareness of law enforcement service and sacrifice, promote officer safety, and reduce injuries and fatalities. On average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States every 61 hours. Since the first known line-of-duty death in 1791, more than 20,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have made the ultimate sacrifice.