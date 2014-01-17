SSI logo

Securitas Electronic Security Celebrates Opening of New Headquarters

The new Securitas headquarters houses the company's monitoring and business operations center.

The ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for the new Securitas HQ took place on April 21, 2017.


UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Securitas Electronic Security (SES) unveiled its new headquarters during a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house last Thursday.

The grand opening event included an official ribbon cutting, luncheon and VIP facility tour for over 100 guests, including community leaders, special dignitaries, business partners and SES customers.

SES’ new headquarters houses the business’ monitoring and business operations center.

“Building a new SES headquarters has always been more than just constructing a new facility with new walls, offices, furniture and equipment. It is a belief that companies succeed when their environment supports a transparent, collaborative and innovative culture where employees can focus on serving and meeting the needs of customers,” says Tony Byerly, president, SES.

The company says the building has been completely renovated and features a new state-of-the-art monitoring operations center, service dispatch, technology solutions lab, technology evaluation lab, Engineering Center of Excellence hub and customer experience video collaboration center, as well as two new dedicated training facilities.

The new facility also features over 50,000 feet of work space and houses approximately 250 associates in a variety of roles that support the company; including monitoring, service, installation and field operations, service dispatch, advanced remote support, finance, billing and collections, IT, legal, human resources, business development, marketing and sales, and executive leadership.

“SES is thrilled to welcome our customers, associates, partners and contemporaries to our new headquarters to share in the culmination of 12 months of judicious planning and exemplary execution,” says Byerly. “The perfect customer experience comes from the harmonization of people, technology and knowledge — and that is what we’ve assembled here at our new monitoring and business operations center.”

In addition to this new flagship facility, SES opened and operates several new regional offices across North America including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Toronto as well as two new redundant data centers in Ohio and New Jersey.

 
