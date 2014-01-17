Security Door Controls Adds New Rep Firm

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Security Door Controls (SDC) announced it has added B & T Sales to its national family of Security Industry Sales and Support Centers.

B & T Sales works with the commercial security, A/V, datacomm and the lock & hardware markets and specialize in video surveillance, access control, audio/visual, home/commercial automation, datacomm and tools.

“Tom and Tyler at B & T Sales exemplify the excellence and attention to detail we bring to every product,” says Shane Geringer, SDC’s vice president of marketing, sales, and strategic development. “Their technical expertise and commitment to customer service is a perfect fit to our company mission.”

B & T Sales will be represent SDC in their Territory 38, which serves Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming by offering personal service and technical assistance to architects, engineers, systems integrators, wholesalers, installers, and dealers in the security industry.

READ NEXT: How Big Data Can Change the Security Industry