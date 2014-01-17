Security Partners Introduces Randy Hall as New President

LANCASTER, Pa. — Security Partners announces the addition of industry veteran Randy Hall as the organization’s new president.

Hall brings more than 30 years of electronic security experience to Security Partners, including managing central station operations as well as serving in senior leadership positions in several distribution businesses.

As president of the organization, Hall will have full operating responsibility for Security Partners four secure operation centers located in Lancaster, Pa., Las Vegas, Nev., Anaheim, Calif., and San Antonio, Texas, along with its 135 employees who serve over 600 dealers and their more than 250,000 customers.

“We’re very fortunate to have the opportunity to bring Randy to Security Partners,” says Security Partners CEO and SSI Hall of Famer, Patrick Egan. “Not only does he come to us with a sterling reputation with security dealers across the United States, but he also has a high level of business acumen that, when combined with his leadership, will enhance the platform of success that Security Partners has been building for years.”

Hall has spent time with C&K Systems, The Systems Depot, Contractors Wire & Cable and most recently served as the Director of Corporate Development at Alarmax Distributors.

“I’m excited to join the team at Security Partners because I love what they have built and think this is a great time to be in the wholesale monitoring business,” says Hall. “I’ve always believed that teamwork and providing customers with superior service are the keys to a good business model, which fits well with the culture at Security Partners, and I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship with our team and dealers.”

Hall will relocate here with his family to work out of Security Partners’ headquarters.

