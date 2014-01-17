SSI logo

Senstar Releases Latest Version of FiberPatrol-ZR

OTTAWA, Canada— Senstar has announced a new version of FiberPatrol-ZR, its zone-reporting fiber optic fence-mounted intrusion detection system.

The new version doubles the detection capabilities of the original system to 3.1 miles per processor.

“This new version of FiberPatrol-ZR provides additional perimeter length options for customers looking to secure their sites with proven fiber optic sensor technology,” says product manager Stewart Dewar. “It combines the cost-effectiveness of a zone-reporting system with most of the performance capabilities and features of a more expensive long-range fiber optic system.”

Compared to hardware-zone systems that require zone start/end modules and/or breakout boxes to define zone boundaries, FiberPatrol-ZR uses optical time-domain reflectometry to accurately determine the location of intrusions and then creates virtual zones in software, according to the company.



