Sharp Robotics Signs Up U.S. Security Associates as Authorized Reseller

ATLANTA — Sharp Robotics Business Development (SRBD), a division of Sharp Electronics Corp., has inked U.S. Security Associates as an authorized guard services reseller of the Sharp INTELLOS automated unmanned ground vehicle (A-UGV).

The A-UGV is billed as a cost-effective, multi-terrain, mobile sensor platform that can capture video, audio and environmental data, while providing a visible deterrent.

The data collected by the A-UGV can enhance outdoor surveillance, security, safety and maintenance inspections, helping organizations meet the challenges of an ever-changing security landscape by augmenting a skilled guard force, according to Sharp.

“Robots in security will help protect people, infrastructure and assets. To Sharp, protecting people means caring first for those who care for the rest of us — our frontline security officers,” says Cliff Quiroga, vice president of SRBD. “The human workforce can be availed of tedious, repetitive and often dangerous tasks. Instead, their attention can be focused on more intelligent-based work.”

The agreement with Sharp will ensure U.S. Security Associates’ clients will continue to be protected with “innovative capabilities and additional layers of protection,” says Richard Wyckoff, president and CEO of the company. “Importantly, the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV can also provide a first response protection capacity in an emergency or crisis situation.”