SSI logo

Sharp Robotics Signs Up U.S. Security Associates as Authorized Reseller

The guarding firm will add the Sharp INTELLOS automated unmanned ground vehicle (A-UGV) to its portfolio of security services.



By ·


ATLANTA — Sharp Robotics Business Development (SRBD), a division of Sharp Electronics Corp., has inked U.S. Security Associates as an authorized guard services reseller of the Sharp INTELLOS automated unmanned ground vehicle (A-UGV). 

The A-UGV is billed as a cost-effective, multi-terrain, mobile sensor platform that can capture video, audio and environmental data, while providing a visible deterrent.

The data collected by the A-UGV can enhance outdoor surveillance, security, safety and maintenance inspections, helping organizations meet the challenges of an ever-changing security landscape by augmenting a skilled guard force, according to Sharp.

ICYMI: Why Robotics Are Destined for an Array of Security Applications

“Robots in security will help protect people, infrastructure and assets.  To Sharp, protecting people means caring first for those who care for the rest of us — our frontline security officers,” says Cliff Quiroga, vice president of SRBD. “The human workforce can be availed of tedious, repetitive and often dangerous tasks.  Instead, their attention can be focused on more intelligent-based work.”

The agreement with Sharp will ensure U.S. Security Associates’ clients will continue to be protected with “innovative capabilities and additional layers of protection,” says Richard Wyckoff, president and CEO of the company. “Importantly, the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV can also provide a first response protection capacity in an emergency or crisis situation.”

ICYMI: Robolliance Initiative Unveiled by Sharp Electronics Corp. at PSA-TEC 2016
Article Topics
Business Management · Systems Integration · News · Robolliance · Robotics · Sharp Electronics Corporation · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Robolliance, Sharp Electronics Corporation







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Genetec Is Securing a Children’s Hospital in Montreal

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane