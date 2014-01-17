SSI logo

Snap VMS Earns Milestone Certified Solution Status

Milestone says Snap Surveillance's VMS is ideal for medium-to-large camera networks.



COPENHAGEN — Milestone Systems announces its partner Snap Surveillance has achieved the status of Milestone Certified Solution with its integration to XProtect Corporate IP video management software (VMS).

Snap’s user interface (UI) software automatically finds relationships between the camera fields of view — both overlap and near overlap. It then presents the camera network to the user in a variety of ways that reduce information overload, according to the company.

The solution uses video analytics on individual video streams as a pre-processing step (to determine scene occupancy), then processes the occupancy signals from across the camera network in concert to determine the inter-camera relationships.

Milestone says certifying this software integration provides the assurance that the solution functions, operates, performs and easily integrates with Milestone XProtect VMS.

This distinction indicates that the solution has been certified with the Milestone XProtect Platform (advanced products from 2014 onward). The certification focuses on testing the solution’s functionality, performance impact and usability.

“As a relatively new entrant into the global security sector, Snap draws significant value from working with a market leader in Milestone, and being an active partner within the Milestone Open Community… Having our solution certified is an important validation for Milestone integrators and end users of our software — they can be confident in the reliability, stability and performance of the integrated solution,” says Simon Langsford, CEO, Snap Surveillance.

The certification documents can be viewed on Milestone’s website.

