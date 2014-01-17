Sonitrol Reports Record Number of Criminal Apprehensions

INDIANAPOLIS — Sonitrol reached a new milestone by assisting with 175,000 documented criminal apprehensions since 1977, when the company first began recording apprehension statistics.

The record breaking results have been achieved through constant innovation in alarm verification techniques, as well as strong relationships with law enforcement and the communities that Sonitrol serves, according to a news release.

“Considering that 98% of alarm calls are false, coupled with a less than 1% apprehension rate when responding to non-verified alarms, it is easy to understand why many law enforcement agencies are making the shift to verified alarm response policies,” says Julie Beach, police relations program director for Sonitrol. “We pride ourselves in continuing the legacy of Sonitrol by innovating better, faster alarm verification techniques while building strong relationships with our local communities and Law Enforcement.”

In 2015, Sonitrol announced the introduction of SonaVision Video Verification, adding integrated video verification to Sonitrol’s audio verification techniques. This coupled with the Sonitrol Mobile Application, allows both central station operators and customers to view live and recorded video, facilitating the appropriate level of communication between the Sonitrol operator and the end-user customer. In November, Sonitrol announced it became the first systems manufacturer to release a UL/ULC-approved product that initiates alarms driven by glass-break analytics.

Community involvement and law enforcement partnerships play a vast role in the success of the Sonitrol apprehension program. Examples of these partnerships can be found across the United States and Canada, according to the company.

In June, Sonitrol of Evansville donated $8,700 to the Evansville Police Department for a new K9 officer named “DOC.” In September, DOC, assisted in his first Sonitrol apprehension using audio verified alarms.

Sonitrol of Great Lakes, along with 3xLOGIC and STANLEY Security, donated $100,000 of equipment and labor installation services for a new access control and video surveillance system for the Flint Police Department.

In 2015, Kimberlite Corp., with 12 Sonitrol franchises in California, assisted police in apprehending 1,254 criminals, more than three per day. Kimberlite also partners with Clovis Police Department each year for their Back-to-School Drive, providing backpacks and supplies to students at Clovis Unified School District.

“Sonitrol is proud to continue our partnership with law enforcement to help serve the communities we live and operate in,” said Joey Rao-Russell, president, Kimberlite Corp. “We are privileged to be able to participate and give back to the communities we protect.”

Sonitrol’s involvement with law enforcement also spans to a national level. Joey Rao-Russell, as well as other Sonitrol stakeholders, participate in the nonprofit Partnership for Priority Verified Alarm Response (PPVAR). The PPVAR is comprised of members of the electronic security industry, insurance industry and law enforcement. Their mission is to educate electronic security stakeholders on the value of verified alarms in reducing false alarms, increasing apprehensions, preserving tax payer dollars and enhancing end users’ and responding officers’ safety.

Sonitrol will also be supporting Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D) on Jan. 9.

“We feel compelled to come together to honor law enforcement and their families for the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe,” says Beach. “Around the country, Sonitrol locations will be hosting and participating in appreciation events and activities thanking law enforcement and recognizing their efforts.”