Specifying and Installing the Right Power Protection Solution

All of the best security systems on the market today have one thing in common - they can’t function without power. If a system is not properly protected with back-up power, cameras don’t work, DVRs/NVRs don’t record, access control systems cease to function, and emergency communications are disrupted. In other words, without back-up power, there is no security.



After end-users agree that complete power protection on their security system is a good idea, the next step is selecting the right solution that meets the functional needs as well as meeting the budgetary requirements. Minuteman offers several tools that make the lives of dealers and integrators easier when it comes to selecting the right UPS solution.



The first tool is SizeMyUPS.com. This website allows dealers to put in the total electrical load (in Watts, Amps and VA) and then the webpage displays UPS solutions with the number of minutes of runtime. The dealer can also click on a UPS solution and a full data sheet is displayed that can be faxed or emailed to a customer. This powerful tool makes sure the right capacity (model) of UPS is chosen. Visit www.SizeMyUPS.com.



The next tool available is Minuteman’s IP Video / CCTV Quick Reference Guide. This pdf document shows typical 4, 8, 16 and 64 camera systems (both IP and analog) and the appropriate UPS for each system. It also shows various options in terms of Good, Better and Best solutions and shows how much battery backup time is expected (in minutes). To download this pdf, visit www.minutemanups.com/security.



Minuteman’s website is full of information on power protection for security applications. The Power Learning Series includes a video explaining how power protection plays an important role in making sure security systems function, even when there’s a power outage. Also featured on the website is the Security PowerNews section which highlights articles from around the world on power outages, applications, and other issues related to power. There is also a section on Threats to Security Systems which outlines some of the power problems that can affect security systems. Visit www.minutemanups.com/security for more information.



A properly implemented power protection system eliminates the possibility of security system outage or damage due to power problems. Minuteman’s product line has become a favorite of both users and installers thanks to an unbeatable combination of tailored solutions, helpful features, and incredible value.

Minuteman’s extensive experience in the security market gives unparalleled insight on the demands of these systems and provides the best value and most reliable choices for protecting security systems. Visit www.minutemanups.com/security today.