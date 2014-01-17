Speco Technologies Updates SecureGuard VMS

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Speco Technologies, a manufacturer of high definition video surveillance equipment and commercial/residential audio products, has released SecureGuard 2.1.

The update for their video management software (VMS) features custom branding capabilities and NAS/DAS archiving.

Customers can integrate their logo across the entire SecureGuard platform, including:

on the client-side toolbar

across all background grids

throughout the SecureGuard player

on the configurator tool splash screen

as part of all SecureGuard desktop icons

as a watermark on videos that are exported

The branding feature is offered at no additional cost to Speco customers.

The new NAS/DAS archiving capabilities allows SecureGuard users to archive their system recordings to either a network-attached or a direct-attached storage device.

Archiving can be done both manually, as well as on a scheduled basis (such as daily or weekly).