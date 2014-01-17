Speco Technologies Updates SecureGuard VMS
The updates for the video management software bring custom branding capabilities and NAS/DAS archiving.
By SSI Staff · January 16, 2017
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Speco Technologies, a manufacturer of high definition video surveillance equipment and commercial/residential audio products, has released SecureGuard 2.1.
The update for their video management software (VMS) features custom branding capabilities and NAS/DAS archiving.
Customers can integrate their logo across the entire SecureGuard platform, including:
- on the client-side toolbar
- across all background grids
- throughout the SecureGuard player
- on the configurator tool splash screen
- as part of all SecureGuard desktop icons
- as a watermark on videos that are exported
The branding feature is offered at no additional cost to Speco customers.
The new NAS/DAS archiving capabilities allows SecureGuard users to archive their system recordings to either a network-attached or a direct-attached storage device.
Archiving can be done both manually, as well as on a scheduled basis (such as daily or weekly).