SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20

Learn more about SSI’s annual sales and marketing program for installing security contractors, the categories and criteria we'll be judging on, plus access to the online entry form.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Security Sales & Integration has extended the call for entries to the 22nd annual SAMMY Awards. As the security industry’s original sales, marketing and installation awards program, dealers and integrators are urged to show off their marketplace successes and accomplishments.

Entries for the 2017 awards program are due by Jan. 20.

A panel of judges will select the top nominees in each of 12 categories among dealers and integrators that exemplify professionalism in their sales, marketing and installation efforts. The awards gala will be held April 4, 2017, on the eve of ISC West at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

Grand prizes will be given for Integrated Installation of the Year, Installer of the Year and Integrated Marketing Program of the Year. A Community Service award is also bestowed upon a chosen company for its volunteerism and charitable endeavors.

Entries for the 2017 awards program has been extended to Jan. 20. Entering the SAMMYs is free and open to North American professional installing dealers and integrators only. For more information, including rules and entry forms, click here.
