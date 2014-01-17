SSI’s 2017 Security Industry Forecast

More often than not, sequels fail to match the quality or generate the excitement of their progenitors. However, if the nearly 20 market experts interviewed for Security Sales & Integration ’s annual forecast are to be believed, 2017 looks to be the industry’s answer to “The Empire Strikes Back” or “The Godfather Part II.”

That’s because in the way those fabulous flicks matched or arguably improved upon their originals, this year is likewise anticipated to equal or exceed 2016’s strong security returns.

No wonder the industry is whipping investor heads around. Better get your popcorn ready.

“It appears installation and average RMR will rise for dealers paying attention and leading in their respective markets. With an anticipated growing economy and some relief from the government, we should see a positive effect on the residential and commercial markets. That translates into a robust year for the electronic security industry,” says Peter Giacalone, principal of Giacalone and Associates. “I also expect 2017 to be a tremendous year for M&A. Private equity is relevant in small as well as mega deals and playing a bigger role than ever before.”

The seemingly unquenchable interest in and need for security solutions and virtually bottomless well of untapped market penetration would be reason enough for untethered optimism. Add to that the vast array of emergent enabler technologies and recurring revenue-based services, and the industry truly has “the Force” on its side with “offers that can’t be refused.”

But like any compelling story, the security industry must still face and overcome several challenges, with cybersecurity in particular looming as a potential villain, and a new presidential administration being the wild card.

All that plays out in full glory just ahead as leading dealers, integrators, manufacturers, consultants and analysts assess how the industry and its cast of characters will perform.

Presented in six acts (Technology; Markets; Business & Operations; Security Industry; Regulations & Compliance; and Pressing Challenges) — with some entertaining and enlightening side features along the way — the players show their hands.

It’s time to raise the curtain on 2017.

Read on to see what 2017 will bring to the security markets, technology and more!

Scott Goldfine is Editor-in-Chief and Associate Publisher of Security Sales & Integration.

[email protected]

