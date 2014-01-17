SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

SAMMY Awards
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

Held on the eve of ISC West, installing security dealers and integrators were honored for their marketing, business, installation and overall excellence.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of industry professionals joined Security Sales & Integration at the 22nd Annual SAMMY (Sales and Marketing) Awards Tuesday evening here at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

The SAMMY Awards is the industry’s only program of its kind to recognize and honor installing security dealers and integrators for their marketing, business, installation and overall excellence.

This year’s finalists were led by Stanley Security with five nominations, including major categories Integrated Installation of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Bates Security and Advanced Cabling Systems each notched four nominations, including Best Overall Marketing Campaign for the former and Installer of the Year (Small to Midsize Company) for the latter. Protection 1 vied for Integrated Installation of the Year, Installer of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Engineered Protection Systems was also up for three awards.

SSI received more than 130 entries from installing and monitoring security systems contractors from throughout North America and even some from abroad. Following is a list of 2017 finalists along with *WINNER* notations for each “Best” category:

INTEGRATED INSTALLATION OF THE YEAR
(Small to Midsize Company)

  • American Integration Contractors (AIC)
  • American Integrated Security Group (AISG) *WINNER* (tie)
  • Enterprise Security Systems (ESS) *WINNER* (tie)
  • HS Technology Group
  • Sonitrol of Evansville

INTEGRATED INSTALLATION OF THE YEAR
(Large Company)

  • Protection 1
  • Securitas Electronic Security *WINNER*
  • Stanley Security

INSTALLER OF THE YEAR
(Small to Midsize Company)

  • Advanced Cabling Systems
  • Atronic Alarm
  • Silent Guard *WINNER*
  • Sonitrol of Evansville

INSTALLER OF THE YEAR
(Large Company)

  • Low Voltage Contractors (LVC) *WINNER*
  • Protection 1
  • Select Security
  • Vector Security

OVERALL MARKETING PROGRAM

  • Bates Security
  • Protection 1
  • Stanley Security *WINNER*

COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAM

  • ADT
  • Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)
  • Silent Guard
  • Vivint Smart Home *WINNER*

VEHICLE GRAPHICS DESIGN

  • ACT NOW Alarm Systems *WINNER*
  • Fleenor Security Systems
  • Silent Guard

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

  • ADT
  • Bates Security *WINNER*
  • Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)

WEBSITE DESIGN

  • Acadian Total Security
  • The Protection Bureau
  • Select Security *WINNER*

BROADCAST ADVERTISEMENT (online, TV or radio)

  • Bates Security
  • Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)
  • QEI Security & Technology *WINNER*

COMPANY NEWSLETTER
(Print or Electronic)
Short form:

  • QEI Security & Technology
  • Stanley Security
  • Vector Security *WINNER*

Long form:

  • Advanced Cabling Systems
  • American Integrated Security Group (AISG)
  • Custom Alarm *WINNER*

BEST DISPLAY ADVERTISEMENT
(Print or Electronic)

  • Advanced Cabling Systems
  • Bates Security
  • Stanley Security *WINNER*

BEST SALES BROCHURE

  • Advanced Cabling Systems
  • Allied Fire & Security *WINNER*
  • Guardian Protection Services

BEST PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY ITEM

  • Guardian Protection Services *WINNER*
  • HS Technology Group
  • Stanley Security

SSI would like to thank the panel of independent judges who evaluated a multitude of entries. These individuals are among the industry’s top marketing and PR professionals. They are: Tom Brigham, principal, Brigham Scully Communications; Jon Daum, partner, Daum Weigle Public Relations; David Morgan, co-founder, Security Dealer Marketing; and Sue Toscano, principal, Toscano Communications.

Also, a special thank you goes out to program sponsors ADI, Campus Safety Magazine, ESA, Honeywell, ISC West, PSA Security Network and SIA.

SSI will profile the 2017 SAMMY winners and finalists in the June issue, and the Installers of the Year and Integrated Installation of the Year case studies will be featured in July’s Best of the Best Issue.
