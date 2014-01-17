SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of industry professionals joined Security Sales & Integration at the 22nd Annual SAMMY (Sales and Marketing) Awards Tuesday evening here at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

The SAMMY Awards is the industry’s only program of its kind to recognize and honor installing security dealers and integrators for their marketing, business, installation and overall excellence.

This year’s finalists were led by Stanley Security with five nominations, including major categories Integrated Installation of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Bates Security and Advanced Cabling Systems each notched four nominations, including Best Overall Marketing Campaign for the former and Installer of the Year (Small to Midsize Company) for the latter. Protection 1 vied for Integrated Installation of the Year, Installer of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Engineered Protection Systems was also up for three awards.

SSI received more than 130 entries from installing and monitoring security systems contractors from throughout North America and even some from abroad. Following is a list of 2017 finalists along with *WINNER* notations for each “Best” category:

INTEGRATED INSTALLATION OF THE YEAR

(Small to Midsize Company)

American Integration Contractors (AIC)

American Integrated Security Group (AISG) *WINNER* (tie)

Enterprise Security Systems (ESS) *WINNER* (tie)

HS Technology Group

Sonitrol of Evansville

INTEGRATED INSTALLATION OF THE YEAR

(Large Company)

Protection 1

Securitas Electronic Security *WINNER*

Stanley Security

INSTALLER OF THE YEAR

(Small to Midsize Company)

Advanced Cabling Systems

Atronic Alarm

Silent Guard *WINNER*

Sonitrol of Evansville

INSTALLER OF THE YEAR

(Large Company)

Low Voltage Contractors (LVC) *WINNER*

Protection 1

Select Security

Vector Security

OVERALL MARKETING PROGRAM

Bates Security

Protection 1

Stanley Security *WINNER*

COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAM

ADT

Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)

Silent Guard

Vivint Smart Home *WINNER*

VEHICLE GRAPHICS DESIGN

ACT NOW Alarm Systems *WINNER*

Fleenor Security Systems

Silent Guard

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

ADT

Bates Security *WINNER*

Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)

WEBSITE DESIGN

Acadian Total Security

The Protection Bureau

Select Security *WINNER*

BROADCAST ADVERTISEMENT (online, TV or radio)

Bates Security

Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)

QEI Security & Technology *WINNER*

COMPANY NEWSLETTER

(Print or Electronic)

Short form:

QEI Security & Technology

Stanley Security

Vector Security *WINNER*

Long form:

Advanced Cabling Systems

American Integrated Security Group (AISG)

Custom Alarm *WINNER*

BEST DISPLAY ADVERTISEMENT

(Print or Electronic)

Advanced Cabling Systems

Bates Security

Stanley Security *WINNER*

BEST SALES BROCHURE

Advanced Cabling Systems

Allied Fire & Security *WINNER*

Guardian Protection Services

BEST PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY ITEM

Guardian Protection Services *WINNER*

HS Technology Group

Stanley Security

SSI would like to thank the panel of independent judges who evaluated a multitude of entries. These individuals are among the industry’s top marketing and PR professionals. They are: Tom Brigham, principal, Brigham Scully Communications; Jon Daum, partner, Daum Weigle Public Relations; David Morgan, co-founder, Security Dealer Marketing; and Sue Toscano, principal, Toscano Communications.

Also, a special thank you goes out to program sponsors ADI, Campus Safety Magazine, ESA, Honeywell, ISC West, PSA Security Network and SIA.

SSI will profile the 2017 SAMMY winners and finalists in the June issue, and the Installers of the Year and Integrated Installation of the Year case studies will be featured in July’s Best of the Best Issue.