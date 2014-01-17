Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017

The fabric of the electronic security industry is woven from a rich tapestry of individuals committed to doing the right thing for their companies, colleagues and customers.

Prominently exemplifying those virtues and attaining exceptional career achievement are the common threads that bind those extraordinary practitioners who attain entry into the SSI Industry Hall of Fame.

This year, five such professionals who have stitched together remarkable accomplishments have been chosen to receive that lofty honor. It’s been written here before, but bears revisiting to bring to fore what makes this distinction so praiseworthy.

Typically, the term “hall of fame” conjures thoughts of those who excelled on sports fields or entertainment stages. Not to denigrate such programs and institutions or besmirch the deserving people saluted for those endeavors, but it’s certainly not life and death.

SSI’s Industry Hall of Fame, on the other hand, honors those whose efforts have had life-and-death consequences. Every person serving in the security/life-safety industry plays a role in the grand scheme to protect people and property. SSI ’s Hall calls out those who have made the most significant contributions to this mission.

The Class of 2017 is composed of a pair of security installation and monitored services firm founders who have both given back immeasurably to the industry; an icon who played a pivotal role in launching today’s security alarm business and founded one of the biggest names in security manufacturing; the person probably most closely associated with network video surveillance who has helped guide his company from a tiny to a top market presence; and a master of checks and balances who has promoted and elevated business professionalism among alarm dealers and their trade associations.

Those are just some of the highlights from among the impeccable credentials linked to this year’s Hall of Fame inductees.

In alphabetical order, they are: Dan Budinoff, president of Stamford, Conn.-based Security Specialists; Maurice Coleman, late founder and executive leader of ADEMCO (now part of Honeywell); John Lombardi, CEO of Fishkill, N.Y.-based CIA Security; Fredrik Nilsson, vice president of the Americas for Axis Communications; and Mitch Reitman, principal of Fort Worth, Texas- based Reitman Consulting Group.

Photo Gallery: Click Here For More Pictures of SSI ‘s HOF Class of 2017

Founded in 2004 to represent the highest commendation for going above and beyond in professionalism, conduct and achievement, SSI’s Hall of Fame now numbers nearly 90 members. Through last year’s class, candidates were nominated by past inductees and other luminaries.

To better standardize the process in November 2016 the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Selection Committee was formed, consisting of Hall of Famers: Bill Bozeman, Alan Forman, Ken Kirschenbaum and Ralph Sevinor.

Another Hall member, Ron Davis, acts as an adviser for the group and presides over the official induction ceremony, set to take place during the SAMMY Awards the eve of ISC West (April 4) at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The profiles that follow are based on in-depth interviews conducted with each inductee or their associates and aim to capture the breadth and magnitude of each subject’s inspiring life stories. It is SSI ’s distinct pleasure to officially welcome these pillars of the security community into the Hall of Fame.

Read on for profiles of this year’s SSI Hall of Fame Inductees…

About the Author Scott Goldfine

Scott Goldfine is Editor-in-Chief and Associate Publisher of Security Sales & Integration. Well-versed in the technical and business aspects of electronic security (video surveillance, access control, systems integration, intrusion detection, fire/life safety), Goldfine is nationally recognized as an industry expert and speaker. Goldfine is involved in several security events and organizations, including the Electronic Security Association (ESA), Security Industry Association (SIA), Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC), False Alarm Reduction Association (FARA), ASIS Int'l and more. Goldfine also serves on several boards, including the SIA Marketing Committee, CSAA Marketing and Communications Committee, PSA Cybersecurity Advisory Council and Robolliance. He is a certified alarm technician, former cable-TV tech, audio company entrepreneur, and lifelong electronics and computers enthusiast. Goldfine joined Security Sales & Integration in 1998.

Contact Scott Goldfine: [email protected]

Security Is Our Business, Too For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line. A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

