Deadline Approaching to Enter SSI’s 2017 MVP Awards

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Security Sales & Integration will host its 3rd Annual Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards program with the purpose to illuminate how important products and technologies are to the success of security integration companies. The final deadline to enter is Feb. 17.

The SSI MVP Awards will be bestowed during a special trophy ceremony at ISC West 2017. Too numerous to list here, awards will be given in subcategories from the following product types: Access Control, Business Operations, Central Station/Monitoring, Fire/Life Safety, Home Controls, Installation Aids, Intrusion Detection, Misc. Security Products, Security Apps and Video Surveillance.

A panel of experienced integrators will judge each entrant based on product design, features and benefits, including the ability of the device to help integrators open up avenues to a potential new customer base, enable integrators to design and install systems faster and thus more profitably, or help integrators gain a profitable margin on the equipment itself.

All products must have been released in the last 18 months or in the near future to be considered for the program.

Entrants in the program receive outstanding publicity for their new product including:

Their company link posted on SSI’s website

Recognition at ISC West 2017

Products printed in SSI

Winning products will be featured in the June issue of SSI

To learn more, click here.