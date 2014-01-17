SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Security Sales & Integration proudly announces the finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY (Sales and Marketing) Awards. The SAMMY Awards is the industry’s only program of its kind to recognize and honor installing security dealers and integrators for their marketing, business, installation and overall excellence.

SSI received more than 130 entries from installing and monitoring security systems contractors from throughout North America and even some from abroad.

This year’s finalists are paced by Stanley Security with five nominations, including major categories Integrated Installation of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Bates Security and Advanced Cabling Systems each notched four nominations, including Best Overall Marketing Campaign for the former and Installer of the Year (Small to Midsize Company) for the latter. Protection 1 is vying for Integrated Installation of the Year, Installer of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Engineered Protection Systems is also up for three awards.

SSI would like to thank the panel of independent judges who evaluated a multitude of entries. These individuals are among the industry’s top marketing and PR professionals. They are: Tom Brigham, principal, Brigham Scully Communications; Jon Daum, partner, Daum Weigle Public Relations; David Morgan, co-founder, Security Dealer Marketing; and Sue Toscano, principal, Toscano Communications.

Winners will be revealed during the free, open-to-all ceremony April 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (Marco Polo Rooms 801 and 802) in Las Vegas. SSI will profile the 2017 SAMMY winners and finalists in the June issue, and the Installers of the Year and Integrated Installation of the Year case studies will be featured in July’s Best of the Best Issue.

Here are the finalists in each “Best” category:

INTEGRATED INSTALLATION OF THE YEAR

(Small to Midsize Company)

American Integrated Security Group (AISG)

American Integration Contractors (AIC)

Enterprise Security Systems (ESS)

HS Technology Group

Sonitrol of Evansville

INTEGRATED INSTALLATION OF THE YEAR

(Large Company)

Protection 1

Securitas Electronic Security

Stanley Security

INSTALLER OF THE YEAR

(Small to Midsize Company)

Advanced Cabling Systems

Atronic Alarm

Silent Guard

Sonitrol of Evansville

INSTALLER OF THE YEAR

(Large Company)

Low Voltage Contractors (LVC)

Protection 1

Select Security

Vector Security

OVERALL MARKETING PROGRAM

Bates Security

Protection 1

Stanley Security

COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAM

ADT

Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)

Silent Guard

Vivint Smart Home

VEHICLE GRAPHICS DESIGN

ACT NOW Alarm Systems

Fleenor Security Systems

Silent Guard

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

ADT

Bates Security

Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)

WEBSITE DESIGN

Acadian Total Security

The Protection Bureau

Select Security

BROADCAST ADVERTISEMENT

Bates Security

Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)

QEI Security & Technology

COMPANY NEWSLETTER

(Print or Electronic)

Short form:

QEI Security & Technology

Stanley Security

Vector Security

Long form:

Advanced Cabling Systems

American Integrated Security Group (AISG)

Custom Alarm

BEST DISPLAY ADVERTISEMENT

(Print or Electronic)

Advanced Cabling Systems

Bates Security

Stanley Security

BEST SALES BROCHURE

Advanced Cabling Systems

Allied Fire & Security

Guardian Protection Services

BEST PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY ITEM

Guardian Protection Services

HS Technology Group

Stanley Security

The program will also feature an induction ceremony for the newest SSI Industry Hall of Fame members along with the Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards program. For more information, visit securitysales.com/SAMMY_Awards.