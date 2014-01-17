SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program
Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award for their sales and marketing prowess during the free April 4 ceremony.
By SSI Staff · March 9, 2017
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Security Sales & Integration proudly announces the finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY (Sales and Marketing) Awards. The SAMMY Awards is the industry’s only program of its kind to recognize and honor installing security dealers and integrators for their marketing, business, installation and overall excellence.
SSI received more than 130 entries from installing and monitoring security systems contractors from throughout North America and even some from abroad.
This year’s finalists are paced by Stanley Security with five nominations, including major categories Integrated Installation of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Bates Security and Advanced Cabling Systems each notched four nominations, including Best Overall Marketing Campaign for the former and Installer of the Year (Small to Midsize Company) for the latter. Protection 1 is vying for Integrated Installation of the Year, Installer of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Engineered Protection Systems is also up for three awards.
SSI would like to thank the panel of independent judges who evaluated a multitude of entries. These individuals are among the industry’s top marketing and PR professionals. They are: Tom Brigham, principal, Brigham Scully Communications; Jon Daum, partner, Daum Weigle Public Relations; David Morgan, co-founder, Security Dealer Marketing; and Sue Toscano, principal, Toscano Communications.
Winners will be revealed during the free, open-to-all ceremony April 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (Marco Polo Rooms 801 and 802) in Las Vegas. SSI will profile the 2017 SAMMY winners and finalists in the June issue, and the Installers of the Year and Integrated Installation of the Year case studies will be featured in July’s Best of the Best Issue.
Here are the finalists in each “Best” category:
INTEGRATED INSTALLATION OF THE YEAR
(Small to Midsize Company)
- American Integrated Security Group (AISG)
- American Integration Contractors (AIC)
- Enterprise Security Systems (ESS)
- HS Technology Group
- Sonitrol of Evansville
INTEGRATED INSTALLATION OF THE YEAR
(Large Company)
- Protection 1
- Securitas Electronic Security
- Stanley Security
INSTALLER OF THE YEAR
(Small to Midsize Company)
- Advanced Cabling Systems
- Atronic Alarm
- Silent Guard
- Sonitrol of Evansville
INSTALLER OF THE YEAR
(Large Company)
- Low Voltage Contractors (LVC)
- Protection 1
- Select Security
- Vector Security
OVERALL MARKETING PROGRAM
- Bates Security
- Protection 1
- Stanley Security
COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAM
- ADT
- Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)
- Silent Guard
- Vivint Smart Home
VEHICLE GRAPHICS DESIGN
- ACT NOW Alarm Systems
- Fleenor Security Systems
- Silent Guard
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN
- ADT
- Bates Security
- Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)
WEBSITE DESIGN
- Acadian Total Security
- The Protection Bureau
- Select Security
BROADCAST ADVERTISEMENT
- Bates Security
- Engineered Protection Systems (EPS)
- QEI Security & Technology
COMPANY NEWSLETTER
(Print or Electronic)
Short form:
- QEI Security & Technology
- Stanley Security
- Vector Security
Long form:
- Advanced Cabling Systems
- American Integrated Security Group (AISG)
- Custom Alarm
BEST DISPLAY ADVERTISEMENT
(Print or Electronic)
- Advanced Cabling Systems
- Bates Security
- Stanley Security
BEST SALES BROCHURE
- Advanced Cabling Systems
- Allied Fire & Security
- Guardian Protection Services
BEST PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY ITEM
- Guardian Protection Services
- HS Technology Group
- Stanley Security
The program will also feature an induction ceremony for the newest SSI Industry Hall of Fame members along with the Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards program. For more information, visit securitysales.com/SAMMY_Awards.