SSI Seeks Participation in 2017 Systems Integration Study

Participate in the 2017 Systems Integration Study and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

All responses are anonymous and confidential and will not be used for any other purpose. Survey results will be featured in SSI’s May issue.


FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — In the ongoing effort to provide installing security systems integrators with the most accurate, useful and in-depth statistical data and analysis about the electronic security industry, Security Sales & Integration is seeking your participation in the 2017 Systems Integration Study.

In the 13th annual study, SSI aims to present extensive original research that further defines the security systems integrator/integration business/market. The results will continue to set benchmarks about all aspects of the integration business.

ICYMI: 2016 Systems Integration Study Shows Widespread Increases in Revenue, Other Promising Results

Because it is essential to have a large cross section of the industry represented, your input is critical for the success of this project. All responses are anonymous and confidential and will not be used for any other purpose. Survey results will be featured in SSI’s May issue.

In appreciation for completing the survey and if you choose, your E-mail address will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card!

To complete the online survey, go here.
