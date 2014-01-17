Stanley Security Re-Ups Support for IACLEA Educational Programs

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, a leading authority for campus public safety, announced today that Stanley Security renewed its commitment to IACLEA’s educational programs in 2017 as a Premier-level Corporate Partner.

Stanley Security’s support includes awarding scholarships to IACLEA’s Executive Development Institute (EDI); a premier sponsorship of IACLEA’s 2017 annual conference and exposition; and underwriting two educational webinars. The company’s overall commitment and ongoing affiliation supports the association’s strategic initiatives to further its educational mission and to enhance the ability of campus public safety agencies to protect institutions of higher education, according to a press release.

Time Running Out to Apply

For a second year, the security integrator will provide 16 scholarships for campus law enforcement leaders to attend the EDI, March 27-30 at Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz. The EDI is designed to train current and newly appointed executives on law enforcement leadership and management topics pertaining to a campus environment. The short application is due Friday (Feb. 17).

Stanley Security is also sponsoring two educational webinars in the IACLEA Distance Learning Webinar Series, providing IACLEA members with free online learning. The next webinar is March 2, discussing Clery Act Compliance (“Implementing the 2016 Clery Act Handbook: What We Know, What We Don’t and What Should You Be Doing Now”).

“Stanley Security’s ongoing partnership and commitment to support IACLEA’s mission has made an incredible difference for our educational programs and professional development services to our members,” says IACLEA President Randy Burba.

At the end of last year, IACLEA selected Kyle Gordon, vice president, campus solutions, Stanley Security, as its chair of the IACLEA Corporate Partner Advisory Committee. Gordon says the company’s collaboration with IACLEA dovetails with the company’s mission to promote safer campuses across the nation.

“As a Corporate Partner, we take pride in the relationship and partnership we have with IACLEA and are honored to be involved in collaborating and building relationships with its supporting institutional members,” he says.

Additional information on the Corporate Partnership Program can be found here. Interested parties can apply to IACLEA’s EDI here.