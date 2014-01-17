System Surveyor Gets Area of Coverage Upgrades

AUSTIN, TX — System Surveyor announces the release of version 3.6.5 which delivers major enhancements to the area of coverage (AoC) tool used to show coverage areas for cameras, motion detectors and other devices.

Named a top 30 tech innovation of 2016, System Surveyor is a mobile and graphical system design and management tool that simplifies system design, installation and maintenance, according to the company.

“We continue to work closely with our user community to improve the value and usefulness of System Surveyor with every release. In this version, we worked very hard to enhance the area of coverage functionality while also maintaining the ease of use. According to our integrator customers, the ability to show the complete system coverage and collaborate interactively with clients during the initial concept stage has proven to be a huge benefit of System Surveyor,” says Chris Hugman, CEO.

New System Surveyor Features: