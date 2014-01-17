SSI logo

System Surveyor Gets Area of Coverage Upgrades

The graphical system design tool adds user community-driven features.



By ·


AUSTIN, TX — System Surveyor announces the release of version 3.6.5 which delivers major enhancements to the area of coverage (AoC) tool used to show coverage areas for cameras, motion detectors and other devices.

Named a top 30 tech innovation of 2016, System Surveyor is a mobile and graphical system design and management tool that simplifies system design, installation and maintenance, according to the company.

“We continue to work closely with our user community to improve the value and usefulness of System Surveyor with every release. In this version, we worked very hard to enhance the area of coverage functionality while also maintaining the ease of use. According to our integrator customers, the ability to show the complete system coverage and collaborate interactively with clients during the initial concept stage has proven to be a huge benefit of System Surveyor,” says Chris Hugman, CEO.

New System Surveyor Features:

  • Users can now adjust the direction, angle and even depth of the area of coverage with touch and drag gestures.
  • The numeric depth and angle of the AoC is automatically calculated based upon the survey scale.
  • Magnifier option to assist with precise placement of elements and scale settings.
  • Users can also:
    • Enter a numeric for the angle or depth and the AoC will automatically adjust.
    • Change colors of the Area of Coverage to distinguish between coverage areas.
    • Toggle the AoC shown on the screen between full, short and none to reduce on-screen clutter.
    • Change the transparency of the AoC.
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Products · Integration · Video Surveillance Software · All Topics

