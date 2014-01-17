SSI logo

System Surveyor Adds A/V System Elements to Design Tool

The addition gives security integrators who specialize in A/V a graphical platform to use on the job.



By ·


AUSTIN, Texas — System Surveyor, a mobile and graphical system design and management tool, announces expansion into the A/V industry with a complete set of A/V system elements.

The A/V elements have the same drag-and-drop capability on a digital floor plan, photos and device-specific attributes as its other elements for security, fire and IT, according to the company.

“Adding A/V was a natural next step for System Surveyor. We thank our growing community of integrators and end users for the collaboration to get the features to market quickly. We’re excited to see how this impacts the efficiency and innovation for the growing A/V industry,” says Chris Hugman, CEO, System Surveyor.

Examples of A/V elements:

  • Subwoofers
  • Televisions
  • Projectors and screens
  • Amplifiers
  • Audio and video sources
  • Video distribution
  • Equipment racks

 

RELATED: System Surveyor Gets Area of Coverage Upgrades
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Products · Installation Tools · Installations · System Surveyor · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Installation Tools, System Surveyor







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane