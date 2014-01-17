System Surveyor Adds A/V System Elements to Design Tool

AUSTIN, Texas — System Surveyor, a mobile and graphical system design and management tool, announces expansion into the A/V industry with a complete set of A/V system elements.

The A/V elements have the same drag-and-drop capability on a digital floor plan, photos and device-specific attributes as its other elements for security, fire and IT, according to the company.

“Adding A/V was a natural next step for System Surveyor. We thank our growing community of integrators and end users for the collaboration to get the features to market quickly. We’re excited to see how this impacts the efficiency and innovation for the growing A/V industry,” says Chris Hugman, CEO, System Surveyor.

Examples of A/V elements:

Subwoofers

Televisions

Projectors and screens

Amplifiers

Audio and video sources

Video distribution

Equipment racks

