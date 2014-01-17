SSI logo

Telguard Grows Video System Portfolio With Arlo Pro, Arlo Go Cameras

The new Arlo video system for the security dealer channel now features two-way voice and LTE.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — Telguard, the flagship Internet of Things (IoT) security and automation brand by Telular, showed off the next generation of its Arlo video system at ISC West.

Thanks to Telular Director of Marketing Pamela Benke for giving me a rundown on the Arlo Pro and Arlo Go. These wireless HD cameras by Netgear are geared specifically for the security dealer channel. Billed as weatherproof and simple to install, the cameras can be used as standalone video systems or be speedily incorporated with Telguard’s HomeControl Flex interactive solution.

The new portfolio additions include the Arlo Pro base station, the Arlo Pro camera and the Arlo Go Video system. Each component is sold separately.

The Arlo Pro base station serves as the hub for the Arlo video system. It works with both the Arlo Pro and Arlo video systems and can support any combination of up to five cameras for no monthly service fee. Following is a closer look.

Arlo Pro base station features:

  • Seven days of motion and audio-triggered Cloud storage for free.
  • Local video storage via a USB drive.
  • 100+ decibel siren that can be controlled remotely or triggered by motion or audio.

Arlo Pro wireless camera features:

  • Trigger recordings based upon sound.
  • Two-way audio with built-in speaker and microphone.
  • Rechargeable batteries and optional AC power.

The Arlo Go video system is billed as the industry’s first LTE, 100% wire-free, weatherproof, mobile HD security camera. Some likely applications for the devices, according Benke, would include RVs, boats, vacation homes or wherever Telguard LTE coverage is available. The camera includes a built-in SD card slot for local backup storage, plus a wide-angle PIR motion sensor.

Also announced during the show, the addition of the TG-SCI Plus to the company’s series of dual-path alarm communicators. The family of products features SafetyNet, said to be the industry’s first dual pathway for alarm transmission that combines Wi-Fi with pay-on-demand cellular service. SafetyNet allows cellular to immediately back up Wi-Fi when the broadband pathway becomes unavailable.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
