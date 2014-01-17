SSI logo
C O N T E N T   F R O M   O U R   S P O N S O R

The Easiest Way to Succeed in the Transportation Vertical

Dahua’s mobile transportation solution provides an all-in-one surveillance option for mobile environments.




Security in the transportation vertical (e.g. buses, light rail) often requires a unique solution since there are many variables to consider. Speed, location, occupants and potential incidents must all have the ability to be tracked simultaneously.

Transit riders in the United States took 10.3 billion unlinked passenger trips in 2015, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. During those trips, transportation operators are likely to experience unruly passengers, drunk drivers and a host of potential dangers.

There’s also the chance that the vehicle operators themselves are fatigued or distracted.

Modes of transportation need a surveillance solution in place that can track and record these types of occurrences. This requires a network of cameras, recorders, software and more, which can lead to issues with compatibility between technologies.

Integrators need a solution that is tailor made for the world of transportation.

Introducing Dahua’s Mobile Transportation Solution

The Dahua mobile transportation solution tackles this dilemma by being designed specifically for a mobile environment. The transportation industry will no longer have to piecemeal their mobile surveillance solutions.

Dahua’s new solution is a line of modular transportation solutions, consisting of rugged exterior network cameras, multichannel recording devices, universal power supplies and emergency backup.

The solution helps transportation entities to minimize risk, decrease litigation, acquire credible evidence, reduce operating costs and enforce organizational standards, all in one comprehensive solution.

The solution includes enterprise level Central Management Software (CMS), providing transportation experts with a customized solution, rather than having to adapt to an existing software platform.

By utilizing the Dahua mobile transportation solution, integrators will be able to save both time and money by not having to worry about the headache that surrounds component compatibility, giving them the ability to finish the job quickly and move on to the next one.

In addition to having Windows and Linux-based options, its open VMS architecture and nonproprietary hardware platform allows for third party integration, providing a customized, comprehensive and cost-effective solution.

“Rather than being limited by a proprietary system, Dahua has introduced an open-source solution with the flexibility and functionality that will limit the impact of costs. This allows the end user to make a change in software or individual hardware, regardless of manufacturer,” says Steven Cruz, senior business development manager, North America, strategic transportation solutions.

Made in the U.S.A

The Dahua mobile transportation solution will be assembled by a staff primarily comprised of former U.S. military veterans when Dahua’s new facility in Stafford, Texas opens this June.

Dahua will train and employ a portion of its workforce with individuals who are qualified by the Veteran’s Association and the Texas Workforce Commission, which addresses unemployment in the state. Among the initial line supervisor and operations positions, Dahua will hire management trainees who are eligible for the GI Bill.

The Dahua mobile transportation solution is a new opportunity for integrators looking to deploy mobile solutions for the transportation industry. One that is beneficial for both the integrator and end user by utilizing a solution that offers all individual hardware, software and support from one company.

For more information on the Dahua mobile transportation solution, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xitKKXW5_xo
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Products · Advertorial · Contributed Content · Dahua Technology · Mobile Security · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Mobile Security







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Top 10 Security Stories From April 2017
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West