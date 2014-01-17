The Easiest Way to Succeed in the Transportation Vertical

Security in the transportation vertical (e.g. buses, light rail) often requires a unique solution since there are many variables to consider. Speed, location, occupants and potential incidents must all have the ability to be tracked simultaneously.

Transit riders in the United States took 10.3 billion unlinked passenger trips in 2015, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. During those trips, transportation operators are likely to experience unruly passengers, drunk drivers and a host of potential dangers.

There’s also the chance that the vehicle operators themselves are fatigued or distracted.

Modes of transportation need a surveillance solution in place that can track and record these types of occurrences. This requires a network of cameras, recorders, software and more, which can lead to issues with compatibility between technologies.

Integrators need a solution that is tailor made for the world of transportation.

Introducing Dahua’s Mobile Transportation Solution

The Dahua mobile transportation solution tackles this dilemma by being designed specifically for a mobile environment. The transportation industry will no longer have to piecemeal their mobile surveillance solutions.

Dahua’s new solution is a line of modular transportation solutions, consisting of rugged exterior network cameras, multichannel recording devices, universal power supplies and emergency backup.

The solution helps transportation entities to minimize risk, decrease litigation, acquire credible evidence, reduce operating costs and enforce organizational standards, all in one comprehensive solution.

The solution includes enterprise level Central Management Software (CMS), providing transportation experts with a customized solution, rather than having to adapt to an existing software platform.

By utilizing the Dahua mobile transportation solution, integrators will be able to save both time and money by not having to worry about the headache that surrounds component compatibility, giving them the ability to finish the job quickly and move on to the next one.

In addition to having Windows and Linux-based options, its open VMS architecture and nonproprietary hardware platform allows for third party integration, providing a customized, comprehensive and cost-effective solution.

“Rather than being limited by a proprietary system, Dahua has introduced an open-source solution with the flexibility and functionality that will limit the impact of costs. This allows the end user to make a change in software or individual hardware, regardless of manufacturer,” says Steven Cruz, senior business development manager, North America, strategic transportation solutions.

Made in the U.S.A

The Dahua mobile transportation solution will be assembled by a staff primarily comprised of former U.S. military veterans when Dahua’s new facility in Stafford, Texas opens this June.

Dahua will train and employ a portion of its workforce with individuals who are qualified by the Veteran’s Association and the Texas Workforce Commission, which addresses unemployment in the state. Among the initial line supervisor and operations positions, Dahua will hire management trainees who are eligible for the GI Bill.

The Dahua mobile transportation solution is a new opportunity for integrators looking to deploy mobile solutions for the transportation industry. One that is beneficial for both the integrator and end user by utilizing a solution that offers all individual hardware, software and support from one company.

For more information on the Dahua mobile transportation solution, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xitKKXW5_xo