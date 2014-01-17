SSI logo

The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016

SSI has compiled the most absurd, amusing and hysterical surveillance videos of the year all in one place.



Thanks to the rise of smartphones, we live in a world where anything can be caught on video.

However, we still rely on security cameras to catch all the moments that occur when no one is around.

Fortunately for us, these cameras often catch unbelievable and ridiculous moments. How else would we know when a postal worker throws our package like a frisbee, or who the naked guy that rang the doorbell is?

The top 10 surveillance videos of the year were compiled from the weekly Top Surveillance Videos of the Week posts to make readers ponder the big questions in life like, “Who does that?” and “What the what?”

Watch The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016
