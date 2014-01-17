SSI logo

The Top 10 Viral SSI Stories of 2016

A compilation of Security & Sales Integration's most shared stories on social media.

More and more people look to social media to get their news than ever before.


We live in a world where almost everyone on the planet has at least one social media account, whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter, or something more professional-oriented like LinkedIn.

So it makes sense that most people get their news through social media. 2016 saw a lot action in the security industry, between major mergers & acquisitions and the rise of DIY security, there was no shortage of compelling stories.

After digging through a pile of social data from Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn, SSI has compiled its most shared stories of the year.

While certain companies who have had a big year appear several times, another one shows up with less positive stories.

Listed in no particular order, click below to view the most viral SSI stories of 2016!

READ NEXT: The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016


 

 
