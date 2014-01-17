SSI logo

The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016

SSI rounds up the security industry's biggest mergers and acquisitions of the year.

2016 saw more consolidation across the electronic security industry, including the manufacturing, distribution and integration sectors.


FRANMINGHAM, Mass. — The electronic security industry witnessed another year in which mammoth mergers and acquisitions continued to consolidate a highly fragmented marketplace across all sectors, including manufacturers, distributors and installing security contractors.

As in previous years, consolidation is being fueled by companies vying for market share by bringing broader solutions and functionality to bear.

Deals like ADT Corp. being acquired by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management shook up the integration channel, as did the mega merger that brought Tyco under the umbrella of Johnson Controls.

Honeywell may have dropped its reported monumental merger discussions with UTC during the year, but the conglomerate further expanded its diverse security and of fire/life-safety portfolios with a pair of significant acquisitions (Xtralis, RSI Video Technologies). 

And Chinese company Tianjin Tianhai’s acquisition of Ingram Micro accelerated the growth of the largest global distributor on the planet.

SSI assembled an overview of some of the more significant transactions that were consummated during 2016, which you can view in this image gallery. For a more comprehensive listing of M&A news, go here.

