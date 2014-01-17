The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016

FRANMINGHAM, Mass. — The electronic security industry witnessed another year in which mammoth mergers and acquisitions continued to consolidate a highly fragmented marketplace across all sectors, including manufacturers, distributors and installing security contractors.

As in previous years, consolidation is being fueled by companies vying for market share by bringing broader solutions and functionality to bear.

Deals like ADT Corp. being acquired by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management shook up the integration channel, as did the mega merger that brought Tyco under the umbrella of Johnson Controls.

Honeywell may have dropped its reported monumental merger discussions with UTC during the year, but the conglomerate further expanded its diverse security and of fire/life-safety portfolios with a pair of significant acquisitions (Xtralis, RSI Video Technologies).

And Chinese company Tianjin Tianhai’s acquisition of Ingram Micro accelerated the growth of the largest global distributor on the planet.

