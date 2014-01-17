Top 10 Security Stories from May 2017

News from the month of May was dominated by security industry heavyweights Vivint, ADT and Alarm.com.

Vivint made the news almost weekly, although not always for the most positive reasons. The company has faced much criticism for the practices some of its door-to-door salespeople use, most recently resulting in a large settlement with the state of Wyoming.

ADT has been making waves as of late in the smart security space, which makes its lawsuit against Ring come as no surprise.

Alarm.com has also been stepping up its game in the world of IoT and home automation, announcing customers can now use voice commands with Google Home to control their smart security systems.

Get all the details on these stories and more by clicking below.

Read the Top Security Stories From May Here