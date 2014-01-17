SSI logo

Top 10 Security Stories from May 2017

All the integral security news and events you may have missed from the month of May.



By ·


News from the month of May was dominated by security industry heavyweights Vivint, ADT and Alarm.com.

Vivint made the news almost weekly, although not always for the most positive reasons. The company has faced much criticism for the practices some of its door-to-door salespeople use, most recently resulting in a large settlement with the state of Wyoming.

ADT has been making waves as of late in the smart security space, which makes its lawsuit against Ring come as no surprise.

Alarm.com has also been stepping up its game in the world of IoT and home automation, announcing customers can now use voice commands with Google Home to control their smart security systems.

Get all the details on these stories and more by clicking below.

Read the Top Security Stories From May Here
Article Topics
Business Management · Video Surveillance · Access Control · Fire/Life Safety · Intrusion · Systems Integration · News · ADT · Alarm.com · Comcast · Google · Home Automation · NFPA · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ADT, Alarm.com, Comcast, Google, Home Automation, NFPA, Sharp Electronics Corporation







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Make More Money: Add Mass Notification Systems to Your Projects
Mass Notification Systems (MNS) is a growing field with revenue opportunities in the corporate, healthcare and education markets.

Trending
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Plane Explodes Into Fireball
Alarm.com Announces Google Home Integration

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West